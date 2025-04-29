Haier Smart Home Reports Q1 2025 Results: Solid Growth And Elevated Consumer Experience Through AI-Driven Innovation
Haier Smart Home Reports Q1 2025 Results: Solid Growth and Elevated Consumer Experience through AI-Driven Innovation
Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 29 April 2025 – Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier Smart Home" or“the Company”, D-share: 690D, A-share: 600690, H-share: 06690), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
In Q1 2025, the Company maintained its growth momentum from 2024, delivering total revenue of RMB 79.12 billion, up 10.1% YoY. Net profit attributable to the parent company reached RMB 5.49 billion, representing a 15.1% increase, while net profit attributable to the parent company excluding non-recurring items grew 15.6% YoY to RMB 5.36 billion. Net cash flow from operating activities improved to RMB 2.28 billion, up 15.1% YoY.
Product Mix Optimization Strengthens High-End Leadership; Casarte Grows by 20% YoY
In the refrigeration segment, models priced above RMB 10,000 reached a 64% offline market share, up 10 ppt YoY, while ultra-premium models above RMB 20,000 maintained 85% market share.
In the water purification segment, Haier launched several high-end products, including Wi-Fi-enabled dual-tank electric water heaters, OT-function condensing gas boilers, integrated heat pumps, and coil water tanks. These offerings drove a 264% YoY increase in retail sales.
Casarte maintained strong momentum with over 20% YoY domestic revenue growth. In the air conditioning category, the Casarte Star Pleasure (Exclusive Edition) wall-mounted unit, equipped with bidirectional temperature-balancing technology, sold 27,000 units in Q1 2025, ranking second in its price segment. The cabinet version, featuring dual-system independent control, recorded 10,000 units in sales and ranked first in its price segment.
AI Deployment Unlocks New Smart Living Experiences
Overseas Business Maintains Resilience with YoY Revenue Growth of 12.6%
Product Innovation and Efficiency Improvement Driven by Digital Transformation
Leveraging its AI-driven cloud platform, Haier Smart Home strengthened consumer engagement and accelerated product co-creation, enabling faster innovation and delivering smart, consumer-centric solutions.
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small household appliances, and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
