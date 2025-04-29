VAT Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

VAT Group AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approved all Board proposals and unchanged dividend of CHF 6.25 per share

The shareholders of VAT Group AG approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today's ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the payout of an unchanged dividend of CHF 6.25 per share. 693 shareholders representing 59.1% of the company's share capital were present at the meeting held in St. The shareholders re-elected Dr. Martin Komischke as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Urs Leinhäuser, Hermann Gerlinger, Libo Zhang, Daniel Lippuner, Petra Denk and Thomas A. Piliszczuk were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors. Clara-Ann Gordon and Mike Allison were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Karl Schlegel did not stand for re-election and is stepping down from the Board of Directors. Urs Leinhäuser, Hermann Gerlinger and Libo Zhang were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). The shareholders approved a dividend from accumulated gains of CHF 6.25 per registered share of VAT. The last trading day with entitlement to receive a dividend is Wednesday, April 30, 2025, and VAT shares will be traded ex-dividend as of Tuesday, May 2, 2025. The payment will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The shareholders approved in a consultative vote the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report 2024). In addition, the compensation report 2024 was also endorsed by a vast majority of shareholders in a consultative vote. Shareholders also approved in separate binding votes the short-term incentive (STI) compensation of the Group Executive Committee (GEC) for the financial year 2024, the total maximum amount of fixed compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2026, the maximum amount of the long-term incentive (LTI) compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2026 and the total maximum amount of compensation for the eight members of the Board covering the next term until the AGM 2026. For further information please contact:

+41 81 553 75 39 Financial calendar Wednesday, July 23 Half-year 2025 results Thursday, October 16 Q3 2025 trading update ABOUT VAT

We change the world with vacuum solutions – that is our purpose as the world's leading supplier of high-end vacuum valves. The Group reports in two segments: Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics and vacuum coating industries as well as for the industrial and research sector. Global Service provides local expert support to customers and offers genuine spare parts, repairs and upgrades. VAT reported net sales of CHF 942 million in 2024 and employs some 3,200 people worldwide, with representatives in 29 countries and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Romania.



