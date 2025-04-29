VAT Group AG Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders Approved All Board Proposals And Unchanged Dividend Of CHF 6.25 Per Share
VAT Group AG
The shareholders of VAT Group AG approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today's ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the payout of an unchanged dividend of CHF 6.25 per share.
693 shareholders representing 59.1% of the company's share capital were present at the meeting held in St.
The shareholders re-elected Dr. Martin Komischke as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Urs Leinhäuser, Hermann Gerlinger, Libo Zhang, Daniel Lippuner, Petra Denk and Thomas A. Piliszczuk were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors. Clara-Ann Gordon and Mike Allison were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Karl Schlegel did not stand for re-election and is stepping down from the Board of Directors.
Urs Leinhäuser, Hermann Gerlinger and Libo Zhang were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC).
The shareholders approved a dividend from accumulated gains of CHF 6.25 per registered share of VAT. The last trading day with entitlement to receive a dividend is Wednesday, April 30, 2025, and VAT shares will be traded ex-dividend as of Tuesday, May 2, 2025. The payment will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
The shareholders approved in a consultative vote the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report 2024). In addition, the compensation report 2024 was also endorsed by a vast majority of shareholders in a consultative vote. Shareholders also approved in separate binding votes the short-term incentive (STI) compensation of the Group Executive Committee (GEC) for the financial year 2024, the total maximum amount of fixed compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2026, the maximum amount of the long-term incentive (LTI) compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2026 and the total maximum amount of compensation for the eight members of the Board covering the next term until the AGM 2026.
