Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Telekom Austria: A1 Group Announces Its Results For Q1 2025.


2025-04-29 02:08:15
Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces its results for Q1 2025.
29.04.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces its results for Q1 2025.
Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:

For more information, visit the website: Highlights Q1 2025
  • 3.7% total revenue growth, both service and equipment revenues up
  • Service revenues increased in all markets except Austria
  • EBITDA grows by 5.2%, and by 8.1% excluding restructuring
    • EUR 15 mn higher restructuring charges in Q1 2025 versus last year
  • Core OPEX excluding restructuring declined by 1.6%
  • Solid free cash flow generation of EUR 153 mn in Q1 2025
  • Mobile subscriber growth of 8.4% y-o-y, RGU increase of 1.8% y-o-y
    • Fixed broadband and TV RGUs grew by 2.6% and 7.5% respectively
  • Competence delivery center for B2B digital services launched
  • Outlook 2025: Total revenue growth of 2-3% unchanged, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn (before: around EUR 850 mn)

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q1 2025




Language: English
