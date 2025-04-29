|
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces its results for Q1 2025.
29.04.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Highlights Q1 2025
3.7% total revenue growth, both service and equipment revenues up
Service revenues increased in all markets except Austria
EBITDA grows by 5.2%, and by 8.1% excluding restructuring
EUR 15 mn higher restructuring charges in Q1 2025 versus last year
Core OPEX excluding restructuring declined by 1.6%
Solid free cash flow generation of EUR 153 mn in Q1 2025
Mobile subscriber growth of 8.4% y-o-y, RGU increase of 1.8% y-o-y
Fixed broadband and TV RGUs grew by 2.6% and 7.5% respectively
Competence delivery center for B2B digital services launched
Outlook 2025: Total revenue growth of 2-3% unchanged, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn (before: around EUR 850 mn)
Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q1 2025
