India, Netherlands Set To Launch Joint Trade Committee After High-Level Visit

Indian Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has concluded a three-day visit to the Netherlands from April 24-26, 2025, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit underscored India's commitment to strengthening its economic engagement with the Netherlands, a key European partner.

During his visit, Barthwal met with Michiel Sweers, Director General for Foreign Economic Relations at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague.

Their discussions centred on reinforcing bilateral trade ties through the establishment of a Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) mechanism.

The meeting addressed various aspects of economic cooperation, including strategic alignment, policy coordination, and the removal of trade barriers to facilitate improved market access for businesses from both countries.

A CEOs Round-table Conference organised by the Indian Embassy served as a significant platform during the visit. Approximately 40 representatives from leading Dutch and Indian companies, along with business chambers and trade organisations, participated in discussions exploring trade opportunities and challenges.

Barthwal highlighted India's economic reforms, focusing on initiatives to enhance manufacturing, exports, and ease of doing business. The conference also featured a showcase of One District One Product (ODOP) handicrafts, celebrating India's artisanal heritage.

The Commerce Secretary visited the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, where he was received by CEO Boudewijn Siemons at the World Port Centre.

Discussions focused on potential collaborations between Indian ports and Rotterdam, including knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and sustainable port management practices.

The visit established groundwork for developing a Green and Digital Corridor between Rotterdam and Indian ports such as Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, potentially facilitating exports of Green Hydrogen and carriers like Ammonia and Methanol from India to Europe.

At ASML headquarters in Veldhoven, Barthwal met with CEO Christophe Fouquet to discuss India-Netherlands cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

The meeting explored leveraging ASML's expertise to support India's ambitions of becoming a global semiconductor manufacturing hub under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Barthwal emphasised India's policy framework designed to attract investments in semiconductors, including production-linked incentives and infrastructure development initiatives.

Accompanying the Commerce Secretary, Joint Secretary Saket Kumar met with Tjerk Opmeer, Deputy Director General for Enterprise and Innovation at the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Their discussions focused on fostering innovation-driven partnerships, particularly in technology and start-up ecosystems, with both sides committing to deepen collaboration through the Indo-Dutch Start-up Link.

The visit has reinforced the strategic importance of the India-Netherlands partnership in addressing global economic challenges and fostering innovation-driven growth.

The various engagements have injected fresh momentum into bilateral relations, setting the stage for deeper economic collaboration across multiple sectors including maritime infrastructure, semiconductors, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, logistics, waste management, and urban development.

