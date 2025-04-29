India & Croatia Eye Deeper Cooperation In Defense, Solar & Digital Sectors

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, held bilateral discussions with key Croatian officials during his visit to the Republic of Croatia on April 22-23, 2025.

His meetings with Zdenko Lucić, State Secretary, Foreign Trade and Development, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, and Ivo Milatić, State Secretary, Ministry of Economy, focused on strengthening bilateral economic relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

During his discussion with State Secretary Lucić, Secretary Barthwal emphasized advancing the EU-India Free Trade Agreement and enhancing bilateral trade cooperation.

The Commerce Secretary highlighted the recent landmark visit of the EU President and 27 Commissioners to India-the first visit of the College of Commissioners outside Europe since their new mandate began and the first such visit in the history of India-EU bilateral relations.

The Croatian delegation expressed particular interest in defense sector investments, specifically in India's flagship products, as well as opportunities in solar cell production, food processing technology, automobiles, and knowledge exchange initiatives.

The meeting with State Secretary Milatić, Ministry of Economy concentrated on promoting investment flows and enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors.

These included healthcare, education, tourism, entertainment (with specific reference to the WAVES summit), supply-chain integration, logistics, transportation, pharmaceuticals, digital technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)