India & Egypt Exchange Notes On Technical And Vocational Education & Training

India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) hosted a diplomatic meeting with a high-ranking Egyptian delegation at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi on April 28, 2025.

The discussions represented an advancement in bilateral relations following the elevation of India-Egypt ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.

During the proceedings, MSDE Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari emphasized the deep-rooted connections between the two nations and outlined India's ambitious goal of becoming the "Skill Capital of the World" through its Skill India Mission.

He noted the progress already achieved, with nearly 400,000 individuals trained in cutting-edge fields including artificial intelligence, robotics, and big data, alongside the development of more than 1.3 million entrepreneurs.

Secretary Tiwari presented India's efforts to harmonize its technical and vocational education and training (TVET) ecosystem with international standards, highlighting the establishment of world-class Skill India International Centres as potential frameworks for collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

The Egyptian delegation shared details of their country's comprehensive TVET reform initiatives, including the EU-supported TVET Egypt Reform Programme and the development of Sector Skill Councils, which parallel India's cost-effective and scalable approaches to skills development.

