FOMO7 Announces Mega Dhamaka During IPL Prediction Season

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India As the IPL frenzy takes over the nation, India-based online gaming platform FOMO7 has launched a campaign: 'IPL 2025 Mega Dhamaka '.

The renowned gaming platform's Mega Dhamaka campaign will let cricket fans make live match predictions and win structured bonuses

The promotion is designed specifically for cricket enthusiasts who want to get involved on a more personal level than just watching the matches. It includes prediction-based games with a structured reward system. Cricket fans can now predict, play, and win big while supporting their respective teams.

The Key Highlight of Mega Dhamaka includes Daily and Weekly Bonanza where the players can predict match results and win upto 2 lakhs daily and 7 lakhs weekly. Moreover, the top 20 players are eligible for a final jackpot draw with total rewards reaching Rs. 1 crore.

The platform also features insights and analytics to help players predict more accurately. Bonus events, such as JetX-IPL Grand Slam, JILI Spin & Win Premier League, and Aviatrix - Fastest Flight to Fortune, are lined up to hype the entire event.

FOMO7's leaderboards allow users to monitor rankings, view predictions, and access peer-generated data.

On the occasion of the campaign, Kris Fernandez, the CEO of FOMO7 has stated,“IPL is not a regular cricket tournament, it is raw emotions of Indians mixed with celebrations. FOMO7 is taking the excitement to a different level by introducing live prediction options and a chance for the users to win big along with supporting their respective teams.”

FOMO7 continues to expand its presence in the online gaming industry. As the platform continues to achieve new heights, it aims to provide a best-in-class gaming experience by maintaining high standards in customer satisfaction, paired with high-quality games that can keep users immersed for hours.