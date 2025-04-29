Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Redefining The Hospitality Experience With AI, Predictive Innovation



Nightfood is driving change through technology-enabled solutions that are reshaping how the hospitality sector operates and connects with guests

NGTF offers cutting-edge Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) solutions that address service challenges head-on The company is also pursuing strategic hotel acquisitions to serve as real-world showcases for its hospitality tech

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

The hospitality industry has undergone a major transformation. As travel increases and guest expectations evolve, hoteliers are under more pressure than ever to deliver personalized, seamless and proactive service - all while managing rising costs and operational complexity. This dynamic environment calls for innovation not only to stay competitive but to thrive before smart technology becomes a standard within all hospitality businesses. Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , a forward-thinking holding company, is emerging as a key player driving this change through technology-enabled solutions that are reshaping how the hospitality sector operates in this modernized world.

One of the most pressing challenges in hospitality today is the widening gap between demand for service and available labor. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (“AHLA”), more than 80% of hotels are facing staffing shortages, with housekeeping being the most critical area...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#2b6e4f425f44596b6a62654e5c587c42594e05484446" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,