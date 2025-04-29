5,000 Years Of Civilizational Dialogue Theme For Korea-Egypt 30Th Anniversary Event

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) South Korea and Egypt will mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with a cultural and arts exchange symposium and performances at the American University in Cairo (AUC) on April 30, 2025.

The event, themed“5,000 Years of Civilizational Dialogue,” will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at AUC's Oriental Hall. It aims to foster deeper mutual understanding and long-term cultural cooperation between the two countries, organisers said.

Hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) and the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organizations of Korea, the event is jointly organised with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Egypt. The stated goal is to deepen cultural and artistic exchanges and establish a sustainable foundation for cooperation among artists.

The event comprises three parts: the“Dialogue of Five Thousand Years of Civilization” symposium, the“Cairo Arts Declaration,” and a“Colorful Korea” celebration performance.

The symposium will cover topics including the social role of the arts, art education in the digital age, the future of cities and art, and current cultural cooperation. Organisers noted that presenters emphasised the power of art in enhancing empathy and solidarity and the possibilities for cross-border creative collaboration.

The second part will see the official launch of the Asia-Africa Artists' Alliance (A3A). This initiative is described as a sustainable platform intended to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding among artists from Asia and Africa.







Celebrations will continue the same evening with the“Colorful Korea in Cairo” performance at AUC's Ewart Memorial Hall from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This event aims to foster understanding of K-culture while expanding cultural exchanges, featuring a programme showcasing traditional Korean arts and contemporary popular culture.

Organisers described the events as a significant milestone in the South Korea–Egypt partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchange.

Kim Yonghyon, Ambassador of South Korea to Egypt, said: 'Over 30 years, our nations have transformed cooperation in to tangible progress, and will continue their commitment to a future oriented alliance, levering innovation, and shared values.' He added: 'Egypt's vision for sustainable development aligns with Korea's technological expertise will be a synergy that will shape the next decade.'

Oh Sungho, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Egypt, stated: '30th anniversary celebrations are a testament to three decades of friendship and a launching platform for future cooperation in all domains.' He added: 'We aim to create a sustainable model for two-way cultural exchange that will fuel our co-prosperity.'