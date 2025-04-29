Egypt's Al-Sisi, Angola's Lourenço Discuss Ties, African Security In Cairo Talks

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met Angolan President João Lourenço in Cairo on Tuesday for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key African security and development issues, the Egyptian presidency announced.

President Lourenço, who is also the current chairperson of the African Union (AU), was received with an official ceremony at Ittihadia Palace at the start of his three-day official visit (April 28-30). Following a closed meeting, the leaders held expanded talks with their respective delegations, culminating in the signing of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) covering cooperation in communications and information technology, housing, and infrastructure.

According to Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy and a subsequent joint statement, discussions covered enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, and investment fields. The leaders agreed to intensify joint efforts to promote investment and trade, especially in sectors contributing to economic diversification in both nations. They agreed the next round of political consultations would be held in Luanda before the end of the year.

In press conference remarks, President Al-Sisi highlighted the“deep-rooted historical relations” between the nations, noting the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in November 2025. He described the talks as“fruitful and constructive,” reflecting“a congruence of visions, and a common political will towards elevating our bilateral relations to broader horizons.”

Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's readiness to provide support and capacity-building assistance to Angola in sectors including police, defence, health, media, tourism, agriculture, anti-corruption, renewable energy, and diplomacy. Cooperation opportunities within the strategic Lobito Corridor project were also discussed.

The talks extensively covered regional and continental issues, particularly in light of President Lourenço's AU chairmanship. The presidents exchanged views on situations in the Horn of Africa, Sudan, counter-terrorism efforts, and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Al-Sisi specifically expressed“deep appreciation for the pivotal role played by President Lourenço in mediating the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.” Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the DRC's unity and sovereignty and welcomed Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé as the new mediator in the peace process.







Regarding Sudan, the joint statement expressed grave concern over the conflict and its humanitarian consequences, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the resumption of inclusive national dialogue, support for peaceful resolution initiatives (emphasising the AU's role), and rejecting any attempts to form a parallel government. Concerns were also voiced over recent developments in South Sudan, with calls for dialogue and continued implementation of the peace agreement. Support for Somalia's unity and stability was reaffirmed, alongside condemnation of rising terrorist activities there.

The leaders discussed managing transboundary water resources according to international law, emphasising mutual benefit, the“no harm” principle, and the need to refrain from unilateral actions that cause conflict between riparian states.

The escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip was also addressed, with both presidents reaffirming the need for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian aid access, and support for the Arab/Islamic recovery and reconstruction plan. President Lourenço commended Egypt's role in Gaza reconstruction efforts and mediation towards a two-state solution.

Broader international issues included maintaining unified African positions, ensuring fair African representation in global institutions (particularly regarding UN Security Council reform), and accelerating AU institutional reform. They reaffirmed mutual support for candidacies in international forums, including Egypt's candidate Khaled El-Enany for UNESCO Director-General, and agreed on continued consultations.

Egypt expressed support for Angola hosting the 7th AU-EU Summit, while Angola supported Egypt hosting the AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit and Executive Council meetings in July 2026. The leaders concluded by reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and the urgent need to reform international institutions, including the UN and its Security Council, for greater inclusivity.