Egypt's Foreign Minister Calls New Somali Counterpart, Reaffirms Support

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Monday with Somalia's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, congratulating him and reaffirming Egypt's support for Somalia's stability and unity.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that Abdelatty conveyed congratulations on the appointment and wished his counterpart success. During the call, Abdelatty emphasised the“depth of the historical relations and fraternal ties” between the two nations.

He highlighted the elevation of these ties to a strategic partnership level in January 2025, during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's visit to Egypt, underscoring the importance of continued bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and security spheres for mutual benefit.

According to the spokesperson, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's“full commitment to supporting Somalia's unity, territorial integrity, its national institutions, and efforts to achieve security and stability,” describing Somalia's stability as crucial for peace in the Horn of Africa. He reiterated Egypt's readiness to stand by Somalia in confronting terrorism and extremism and provide counter-terrorism support.

The two ministers also exchanged views on enhancing coordination to bolster stability and development in the Horn of Africa region. They agreed on the importance of maintaining close consultation within regional and international forums to address shared challenges.

The Somali minister, according to the statement, expressed appreciation for Egypt's supportive stances towards Somalia. He specifically valued Egypt's participation in the African Union mission in Somalia, undertaken at the request of the Somali federal government, and acknowledged Egypt's ongoing commitment to his country's security and stability.