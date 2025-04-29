UN Chief Guterres Criticises Israel's Gaza Aid Blockade, Warns On Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday criticised Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, ongoing for over two months, and warned the prospect of a two-state solution is critically endangered.

Speaking at the Security Council's open debate on Palestine, Guterres said he was“alarmed” by statements from Israeli officials suggesting aid could be used as leverage.“Aid is non-negotiable,” he asserted, adding that“Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them.”

Guterres described the situation in Gaza as dire, with“no end in sight to the killing and misery.” He noted that the collapse of a ceasefire agreement on March 18 ended hopes for hostage releases and the delivery of vital aid.

Turning to the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Secretary-General warned that the two-state solution is“at risk of dwindling to the point of disappearance,” and political commitment to the goal is“farther than it has ever been.”“The world cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear,” he stated, urging decisive action from global leaders.“Political leaders face clear choices; the choice to be silent, the choice to acquiesce, or the choice to act,” Guterres said.

Separately, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in London on Monday, agreeing that Britain would continue close cooperation with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and support its required reforms.

Starmer stated on the social media platform X after the meeting:“we agreed that the UK would continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority and support it to deliver the reform it needs.” He added:“We also reiterated the need for a two-state solution that delivers a lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Starmer's comments followed high-level meetings between the Palestinian and British governments. According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, these discussions covered issues including“the Israeli aggression and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks on the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the entry of humanitarian aid, and respect by all parties for international humanitarian law.”

Wafa also reported that Mustafa, during his meetings with Starmer and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, discussed elevating bilateral ties to a“strategic partnership” and“affirming the commitment to the necessity of the two-state solution and ending the occupation.” Mustafa reportedly expressed appreciation for“British support provided to Palestine.”

Foreign Secretary Lammy separately affirmed on X Britain's commitment to“urgently push towards establishing a Palestinian state as a fundamental part of the two-state solution, which is the only way to achieve lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”