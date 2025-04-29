AXA Egypt Launches First Gold Investment Fund

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) AXA Egypt Insurance has announced the launch of its first gold investment fund, becoming the first insurance company in Egypt to offer such a product. The move reflects the company's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that merge insurance with investment opportunities.

This initiative is in line with AXA Egypt's broader strategy to deliver integrated offerings that cater to a diverse client base seeking secure, return-driven investment tools. The new gold fund offers a convenient and secure alternative to physically purchasing and storing gold, eliminating associated manufacturing fees and storage concerns.

The fund ensures physical gold is securely stored and insured in partnership with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). It also provides investors with flexibility, allowing subscriptions and redemptions at any time. Pricing is fully transparent, based on local gold rates that mirror global prices, giving investors easy access to the performance of the precious metal.

Omar Shelbaya, CEO of AXA Egypt, said the fund responds to growing demand for flexible and integrated financial solutions in the local market.

“We are proud to be the first insurance company in Egypt to launch a gold investment fund-an achievement that underscores our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of Egyptian consumers. This offering provides clients with exceptional investment opportunities, whether they are seeking stable returns or long-term growth, all within a framework of high security and transparency,” he said.

Shelbaya added that the launch also supports AXA Egypt's mission to enhance financial inclusion by offering investment products that allow clients to grow their funds instead of redeeming them in cash.

“The gold fund is more than just a new investment option-it reflects our vision to expand access to long-term financial tools and reinforces AXA's position as a trusted financial partner in the Egyptian market,” he added.

The gold fund follows the launch of two other investment products introduced by AXA last year: a Money Market Fund, which provides daily pricing reflecting net asset value without risk of capital loss, and an EGX30 Exchange-Traded Fund (EGX30ETF), which tracks the performance of the EGX30 Index and is traded on the stock exchange like regular equities. Both funds were launched as part of AXA's broader strategy to offer integrated, market-relevant financial solutions.