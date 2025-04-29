International Student Discovers Heritage Cuisine And History In Chongqing's Bishan

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Bishan, Chongqing – April 29 – Brazilian cultural ambassador Jess embarked on a sensory journey through Chongqing's Bishan District during the“Perception of Chongqing” initiative, exploring its intangible cultural heritage (ICH) cuisine and centuries-old architecture at Hanlin Villa.







The visit coincided with a vibrant“Laifeng Fish” culinary festival, where chefs showcased the district's iconic spicy dish, recognized as a municipal ICH. In a scene reminiscent of a“culinary battlefield,” dozens of cooks demonstrated knife skills to transform fish into delicate butterfly-shaped slices, while sizzling woks infused the air with chili aromas. A standout moment featured an ICH inheritor crafting a dish using edible fish scales-crystal-clear, odorless, and unrecognizable as scales-drawing gasps from the audience.







Jess joined the action, learning to drizzle secret sauce over fish before a dramatic pour of high-temperature oil ignited the dish's signature fragrance.“In Brazil, we master fire for barbecue, but here, oil temperature is the magic,” she remarked.

As a hallmark of Chongqing's bold“jianghu”cuisine, Laifeng Fish delivers a punch of Sichuan peppercorn numbness and chili heat. Jess described her first bite as“an electric tingle followed by fiery flames on the tongue,” declaring herself“completely conquered” by the flavor.







Beyond the food event, the 200-year-old Hanlin Villa offered a glimpse into China's architectural legacy. Jess marveled at Qing-era woodcarvings, a millennial banyan tree, and symbolic motifs like“Double Blessings” brick carvings.“Brazil's buildings shout with color, but here, wood and stone whisper ancient stories,” she observed, noting hidden details like rainbow-reflecting qilin reliefs.

Chongqing's heritage, Jess concluded, lives equally in its“history-written architecture” and“culture-rich cuisine.” She plans to share this duality with Brazilian audiences, reflecting on how“the land shapes its people-through aesthetics in stone and fire in flavors.”