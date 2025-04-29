Jordan, Iraq Reinforce Legal Ties To Support Justice Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni met on Tuesday with Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Omar Barzanji to discuss ways to enhance and activate legal cooperation between the two countries.Talhouni highlighted the deep-rooted and historic ties between Jordan and Iraq, praising the ongoing collaboration aimed at advancing the mutual interests of both peoples across various areas of shared concern.He noted the existence of numerous memorandums of understanding and joint agreements between the two nations, emphasizing the significance of regional agreements ratified by both countries under the umbrella of the Arab League such as The Arab Anti-Corruption Convention and the Arab Convention on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, and the Riyadh Arab Agreement for Judicial Cooperation.Ambassador Barzanji, for his part, reaffirmed the strong and longstanding relationship between Iraq and Jordan. He commended the ongoing cooperation and expressed hope for further strengthening of legal ties and continued coordination across multiple sectors.The meeting also addressed several issues of mutual interest, with both sides underscoring the importance of developing bilateral legal cooperation, exchanging expertise in legal and judicial fields, and supporting the principles of justice and the rule of law.