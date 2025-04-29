Ninety-Nine Companies Awarded JD15 Million In Industrial Incentives Under National Support Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) – A total of 99 industrial companies signed non-refundable financial incentive agreements worth approximately JD15 million after winning the second round of the "Output-Based Incentives" program, one of the Industrial Support Fund's flagship initiatives.The incentives cover 47 percent of the total cost of the companies' development plans, which amount to nearly JD32 million. This initiative aims to bolster the competitiveness of national industries, accelerate their growth, and enhance their export capabilities.Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, who patronized the signing ceremony, said the government remains committed to supporting and advancing the national industrial sector in line with the priorities outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision and the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Qudah noted that the Industrial Support and Development Fund, which is supervised by the Ministry, operates under a defined legislative framework and robust governance mechanisms that ensure transparency and objectivity in evaluation, in coordination with the industrial sector.He pointed out that JD27 million has been earmarked in the 2025 draft budget to finance the Fund's programs, which include the Output-Based Incentives Program, the Industrial Modernization Program, the Export Promotion Program, and the Export Credit Guarantee Program.The support provided will enable beneficiary companies to modernize production lines, adopt advanced technologies, obtain international certifications, participate in global exhibitions, reduce operational costs, and implement energy and water conservation measures. Companies will also be encouraged to reduce waste and embrace best practices in social and environmental responsibility to improve workplace standards in line with global benchmarks.Qudah revealed that 394 applications were submitted via the digital platform, all of which underwent administrative and technical assessment, including field inspections. Of these, 99 companies representing 25 percent of applicants were selected.Among the winners were 48 small, 40 medium-sized, and 11 large industrial companies. Notably, 30 of the selected companies are owned and managed by women, while eight firms will be exporting for the first time.The maximum incentive value was set at JD98,145 for small businesses, JD196,290 for medium-sized enterprises, and JD327,150 for large companies.The development plans are expected to generate JD73 million in increased sales (a 20 percent rise), JD36 million in new exports (17 percent growth), and 1,019 new job opportunities for Jordanian citizens representing a 17 percent employment increase. Of these, 320 jobs will be filled by women, a 34 percent rise in female employment.Energy consumption is expected to drop by 13–30 percent, water usage by 25 percent, waste production by 52 percent, and raw material consumption by 16 percent.Qudah added that the government will allocate JD68 million to implement all of the Fund's programs from its launch in 2022 through the end of 2026, covering beneficiaries from both the first and second rounds. Additional support programs are slated for launch in the near future.For his part, Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, expressed appreciation for the government's support, which he said enhances the sector's competitiveness, strengthens its ability to overcome challenges, and expands its reach in global markets. He also pointed to the importance of leveraging Jordan's free trade agreements.Jaghbir affirmed the strong institutional cooperation between the Chambers of Industry and the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, adding that the Fund's transparent and structured approach ensures fair and objective evaluation processes.He concluded by emphasizing that industrialists now perceive a genuine partnership with the government, one that is driving the sector's contribution to GDP, stimulating the investment climate, and creating job opportunities that help reduce unemployment.