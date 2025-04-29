Jordan Condemns Israeli Closure Of Palestinian Institution In Occupied Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation authorities' decision to shut down the al-Quds Fund and Endowment, a Palestinian institution operating independently in Jerusalem.The Ministry described the closure as a continuation of Israel's systematic policy of imposing new realities that undermine the Palestinian presence, and erase the Arab identity of occupied Jerusalem.Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's firm rejection of the Israeli government's ongoing actions targeting international and civil society institutions operating in the occupied Palestinian territory. These actions, he stressed, represent a blatant attempt to strip the Palestinian people of their fundamental rights, including the rights to life, education, and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on their national soil.Qudah urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by compelling Israel's to immediately halt its violations and aggressive practices against the Palestinian people and their institutions, particularly in occupied East Jerusalem.