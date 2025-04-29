Loans Disbursed To Boost Resilience Of Jordan's Agricultural Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra)- Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, followed up on the progress of disbursing interest-free water efficiency loans on Tuesday, as part of the program to enhance resilience of the agricultural sector and develop the Value Chain Development, and Innovation (ARDI) Program for Jordan.The step came during a meeting held at the ministry headquarters, attended by the Director General of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC), Mohammed Dujan, Regional Director of Advance Consulting, Lamia Dabbas, the designer and developer of the innovative financing product.During the meeting, both sides underlined the importance of supporting "pioneering" irrigation technologies, which include the implementation of drip irrigation networks and their accessories, subsurface irrigation systems, water desalination plants, and the installation of shade nets to reduce water loss.According to data, 37 loans were disbursed so far, with a total value of JD477,000, while 59 applications are still under review, with an estimated value of JD 806,000.The data showed Central Jordan Valley accounted for the "largest" share of disbursed amounts, with 23 loans worth JD 263,500, reflecting "effective" cooperation between the ACC and the Jordan Valley Authority in reaching out to farmers in the target areas.This financing facility aims to enhance water efficiency in the Kingdom's agricultural sector and encourage farmers to adopt "sustainable" solutions and technologies that contribute to water and food security in Jordan.