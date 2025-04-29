403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Backs Efforts To De-Escalate Pakistan-India Tensions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received yesterday a phone call from Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and advance them. They also addressed the latest developments in the crisis between Pakistan and India and explored ways to resolve it through diplomacy.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reaffirmed Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India and resolving outstanding issues between the two countries through dialogue and peaceful means.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and advance them. They also addressed the latest developments in the crisis between Pakistan and India and explored ways to resolve it through diplomacy.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reaffirmed Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India and resolving outstanding issues between the two countries through dialogue and peaceful means.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment