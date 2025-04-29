Second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue 2025 Joint Communiqué

403
Second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue 2025 Joint Communiqué
Doha, April 29 (QNA) - A Joint Communiqué was issued following the second annual Strategic Dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, held in Doha on April 27, 2025.
The full text of the statement is as follows:
1. Under the theme of 'Partners for the Future', HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon David Lammy MP, co-chaired the second annual Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue in Doha on 27 April 2025.
2. Building on the "Future Framework" announced during the State Visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the United Kingdom in December 2024, both Ministers reaffirmed the shared ambition to strengthen the Qatar-UK partnership across the four pillars of trade, investment and economy, defence, security and counterterrorism, leadership on global challenges and people-to-people connections. They welcomed the second Strategic Dialogue as the foundation to drive forward these priorities, review progress, and unlock new areas of cooperation.
3. Both Ministers commended the strength of the bilateral relationship and their shared commitment to bilateral relations to support both Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the UK Government's Plan for Change and economic growth mission. They reviewed progress since the inaugural Strategic Dialogue in 2023 and announced a series of new initiatives that will further enhance collaboration across all four pillars of the "Future Framework."
Future Prosperity: Trade, Investment and Economy
4. Qatar and the UK share a flourishing trade and investment partnership, with a total trade volume of over £5.6 billion in 2024, contributing to economic growth, diversification, innovation and job creation.
5. Qatari investment in the UK economy is estimated to be worth over £40 billion. Both Ministers welcomed the increase of investment flows between the two countries following the Qatar Investment Authority's Strategic Investment Partnership, announced in 2022. They reaffirmed their commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership that supports Qatar's National Development Strategy and the UK's Industrial Strategy.
6. Qatar remains a pivotal investor in the United Kingdom, and in dynamic partnership with leading British companies and industries. Building on Qatar's commitment to support cutting-edge science and technology, both Ministers welcomed the announcement during the UK State Visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in December 2024 of a partnership between Qatar and Rolls Royce in emerging clean energy technologies.
7. They also lauded the strong links between the Qatari and British private sectors, which have significantly contributed to sustaining and growing investment and trade, as well as financial services and economic cooperation. The Ministers agreed to continue to seek opportunities to co-invest and support development through strategic partnership in third countries with the aim of building stronger and more sustainable economic partnerships.
8. Focusing on capital markets, sustainable finance, and fintech, the two Ministers welcomed the Qatar Ministry of Finance and HM Treasury MoU on Financial Services and news of the upcoming meeting of the Qatar-UK Financial Services working group.
9. The Ministers welcomed further opportunities for collaboration on investment and trade when the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) convenes, planned within the next two months, to incorporate discussion across a range of priority sectors including education, creative industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology and artificial intelligence.
Future Force: Defence, Security and Counterterrorism Partnership
10. Both Ministers celebrated the long-standing defence, security and counterterrorism partnership between the Qatar and the UK, which continues to evolve in response to emerging threats.
11. They welcomed the participation of Qatari students at the UK's leading Military Academies and the reciprocal arrangement to send Royal Air Force students to the Al Zaeem Air Academy. Qatar acknowledged that the British presence at its prestigious Al Udeid Air Base further demonstrates the commitment to regional security.
12. Building on strong defence collaboration, both Ministers underscored their commitment to deepen military cooperation, paving the way for collaborative development of our world-class land, air and maritime forces. Alongside this, Qatar and the UK are working to deepen cooperation to ensure the safety and stability of both countries.
13. Qatar and the UK also agreed to work together, with mutual partners, to enhance each other's defence industrial capabilities through supply chain cooperation, supporting exports from both countries as well as improving in-country value and manufacturing capabilities in Qatar.
14. Both ministries welcomed two key agreements, a Memorandum of Understanding between the UK Home Office and Qatar's Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). They welcomed the upcoming opportunity for the respective Ministers to sign the MoUs, which will enhance domestic security cooperation. They also agreed on a joint action plan to deepen law enforcement collaboration in fields such as counter-terrorism, organized crime, economic crime, irregular migration, cybercrime, and drug control.
15. Both Ministers reiterated their commitment to the Global Counterterrorism Forum, of which Qatar and the United Kingdom are founding members. They emphasized the importance of taking effective measures to combat terrorist financing and money laundering, including through the framework provided by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
16. The ministers also renewed their support for the United Nations' efforts in combating terrorism globally. This includes Qatar's contribution of USD 72 million to support the work of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) at both bilateral and multilateral levels, with the aim of promoting regional and international peace and security. The UK Foreign Secretary welcomed the recent initiatives between Qatar and the UNOCT on counter-terrorism and youth engagement, describing them as a model to be followed in this domain.
Fairer Future: Joint Action and Leadership on Global Issues
17. Both Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to tackle the most pressing global issues and underlined their unwavering commitment to promoting regional and international stability, security and prosperity. The UK commended Qatar's proactive role in global mediation efforts, including its continued leadership in de-escalating crises in the Middle East and beyond.
18. The Qatar and the UK reaffirmed their commitment to humanitarian assistance and development cooperation to reach the most in need and affected populations. Following the commitment to co-fund USD$100 million in humanitarian and development programmes during the State Visit, Qatar and the UK are working to explore joint programmes in priority areas, including but not limited to: the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Bangladesh. Joint contributions will aim to tackle key challenges in humanitarian interventions, health, education and building evidence to ensure better aid delivery and poverty alleviation across the world.
19. Qatar thanked the UK for hosting the inaugural Qatar-UK Development Taskforce on 10-11 April. Both Ministers agreed to step up collaboration across priority thematic areas, including education, health, innovative finance, AI and humanitarian aid delivery. A joint action plan has been agreed which includes a commitment to continue advocating for, supporting and reforming the international development system, and closer policy coordination ahead of upcoming multilateral events. The Ministers committed to increasing humanitarian and development cooperation through further technical exchange dialogues and joint visits. The Ministers also committed to joint advocacy initiatives such as Women in conflict zones and the protection of aid workers.
20. Qatar and the UK committed to review and renew the Memorandum of Understanding for the Delivery of Humanitarian and Development interventions across the globe. This will include guiding principles for engagement on future co-funding programmes, and closer alignment of operational requirements.
21. Qatar and the UK reaffirmed their collaboration in supporting universal education provision through an expanded cooperation partnership between the British Council and Education Above All.
22. Both Ministers anticipated the signing of a Letter of Intent on Cooperation in the field of Peace and Reconciliation and Conflict Resolution between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland that will formalise joint capability building efforts and establish structures to enhance collaboration. Qatar and the UK will engage on priority policy interests and identify opportunities for complementary cooperation on geographic and thematic areas. They look forward to the inaugural Qatar-UK Conflict Resolution Forum (QUKCRF) to be held later this year to facilitate knowledge-sharing between both government and non-governmental experts.
Future People to People: Culture, Health, Knowledge, and Education
23. Cultural, educational, and people-to-people ties remain at the heart of Qatar-UK relations. Both Ministers recognised the importance of fostering greater mobility, tourism and creative sector collaboration to deepen connections between societies.
24. Addressing the increasingly important issues of combatting hate narratives, the Ministers agreed to continue to cooperate in addressing the challenges of racism, religious hatred and online disinformation. They welcomed common initiatives that contribute to lasting inclusion, tolerance and understanding including dialogue initiatives that foster inter-faith and cross-communal relations.
25. Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to Qatar-UK Artificial Intelligence cooperation. They are committed to deepening collaboration to deliver on AI opportunities in line with both governments' priorities and strategies, including in potential areas such as compute, and AI for development. To support this, they welcomed the first meeting of the new Qatar-UK Science, Innovation and Technology Working Group on 15 April 2025 which focused on AI, Biotechnology, Genomics and Intellectual Property. It was jointly chaired by the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the UK Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).
26. In addition, both Ministers welcomed news that the Qatar-UK Joint Working Group on Health will meet on 16 June and will focus on areas of mutual interest in health including supply resilience, antimicrobial resistance, AI & data in health, vaccination programmes, and wider global health issues.
27. Both Ministers welcomed the progress to agree an MoU on Tourism Cooperation, enhancing efforts to promote travel and cultural exchange.
28. The two Ministers underscored the importance of deepening people-to-people ties to promote diversity, inclusion, and cross-cultural ties between Qatar and the UK. To further strengthen cultural collaboration, Qatar and the UK will sign a Creative and Cultural MoU, laying the foundation for deeper institutional partnerships in the creative industries. The Ministers also noted the ongoing partnership between Qatar National Library and the British Library digitizing rare books, maps, manuscripts, and other items of historical significance, to preserve Arab and Islamic heritage materials.
