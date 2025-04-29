AI In 2025: Gen's Policy Recommendations For U.S. Leadership

MENAFN - 3BL) Written by| Chief AI & Innovation Officer

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump's administration has taken significant steps to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI. Efforts have been focused on accelerating AI innovation while curbing the flow of advanced technologies to geopolitical rivals. To foster growth, regulatory barriers are being eased, and Project Stargate is set to transform the nation's AI infrastructure.

As AI rapidly evolves, policymakers must strike a balance between driving innovation and addressing risks related to misinformation, security, safety, and ethics. Gen has outlined key recommendations for responsible AI development, aligning with its ongoing policy efforts in the EU and core principles of Integrity, Accountability, Data Protection, Human Involvement, and Transparency.

The following is an overview of the recommendations, and you can take a deeper dive into them in our U.S. AI Policy Recommendations .

Recommendations for U.S. Policymakers

As the U.S. enters this new era of emerging technology, shaping its AI strategy requires a framework that promotes responsible innovation while addressing its complex challenges. To achieve this, targeted policy measures must enhance accountability, consumer protection, transparency, security, safety, and public awareness.

The following recommendations from Gen outline key actions for U.S. policymakers to ensure AI's safe and ethical development while strengthening America's tech leadership. These build upon our commitment to five core policy principles: Integrity, Accountability, Data Protection, Human Involvement, and Transparency.

Our recommendations include:

to regulate AI's development, use, security, and safety in a balanced wayto safeguard individuals from fraudulent, dangerous, or defective AI technologies.by organizations to ensure responsible and ethical technologies.through national education campaigns to inform Americans about content authenticity and the risks of sharing personal data online.on the ownership, rights, and ethical use of AI-generated data, including data used for training AI models, the recycling of AI-generated content, and the responsible deployment of digital avatars and personas.through legal frameworks that address and work toward eliminating them to secure public trust.by requiring AI companies to disclose information about their systems and provide clarity in how their models operate and make decisions.to prevent regulatory ambiguity and foster innovation by giving companies confidence in compliance requirements.

While these recommendations lay a strong foundation for responsible AI governance, policymakers must also take a proactive role in areas where long-term technological progress is critical, but incentives are lacking. Key priorities include:

AI has the potential to drive groundbreaking discoveries in physics, chemistry, and other foundational sciences. Government funding for this research will be critical to unlocking the transformative advancements of AI in the coming decades, even if it may not yield immediate profits.AI-driven automation will reshape entire job sectors, affecting workers from rideshare drivers to software developers. Proactive workforce transition programs, including reskilling initiatives and adult education, can help guaranteethat the benefits of AI are broadly shared and do not deepen economic divides.

Advancing Next-Generation Computing Materials: Silicon has powered the digital era, but new materials may offer superior speed, efficiency, and scalability. However, these alternatives face adoption challenges. Rather than focusing solely on AI model development, the U.S. government should spearhead research and infrastructure efforts to advance these cutting-edge materials and lay the groundwork for the next wave of computing innovation.

A Call for Responsible Growth

The U.S. stands at a pivotal moment in the AI revolution. While innovation drives progress, responsible governance must ensure that AI benefits society as a whole. By investing in foundational scientific research, preparing the American workforce for AI-driven changes, and promoting next-generation computing materials, the U.S. can secure its leadership in the global AI race while fostering long-term economic stability and technological progress.

Finally, balancing innovation with accountability requires collaboration between governments, industry, and global partners. For more insights on Gen's policy approach, read our full U.S. AI Policy Recommendations and Digital Freedom in the EU .