Georgia-Pacific Funding Completes New Fire Station For City Of Corrigan

MENAFN - 3BL) CORRIGAN, Texas, April 29, 2025 /3BL/ - In August 2023, Georgia-Pacific donated $100,000 to the volunteer fire department in Corrigan, Texas , in support of a capital campaign to build a new fire station. After years of planning and months of construction, the city of Corrigan cut the ribbon on the new station.

The Corrigan Volunteer Firefighters broke ground on the 6,000-square foot building in August 2024. Several months ago, the fire department started the last phase of construction and finished the inside of the station, thanks to a second $100,000 grant from Georgia-Pacific.

The Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department has approximately 25 active members who answer more than 150 emergency calls each year.

Nationally, volunteer fire departments make up 65% of our nation's firefighters. Out of 29,452 fire departments in the country, 18,873 of these departments are volunteer. In addition to fire emergencies, these first responders handle emergency medical incidents, vehicle accidents, natural disasters, hazardous materials incidents, water rescue emergencies and other public service calls. Many Georgia-Pacific employees are also volunteer first responders in their off hours.

Despite their importance to keeping people and communities across the country safe, many volunteer fire departments are severely underfunded. Georgia-Pacific has long-supported volunteer departments in its communities by ensuring they have updated facilities, vehicles and equipment.

Georgia-Pacific is committed to giving back in meaningful ways to the communities in which our employees work and live. Learn more about our social stewardship .

