Announcing BIER's 2025 Co-Chair, David Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) April 29, 2025 /3BL/ - David Grant, Senior Director: Global Climate & Water Solutions at PepsiCo

Connect with David on LinkedIn

Welcome to the BIER Member Spotlight series, highlighting the individual leaders driving sustainability and innovation within BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations.

As BIER enters its 19th year, the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable continues to build on nearly two decades of industry collaboration and impact. In 2025, we are proud to be led by Chair Nicolas Clerget and Co-Chair David Grant, whose leadership will guide BIER's collective efforts in advancing environmental stewardship across the beverage sector.

Join us for this insightful interview, where David, BIER's 2025 Co-Chair, shares his experience, perspectives, and vision for the year ahead.

Briefly describe your role and responsibilities, and how long you have worked with your company.

I joined PepsiCo in 2020 as Global Water Stewardship Director, overseeing the company's water strategy-including internal water use efficiency, replenishment, Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification, and water risk assessments. In December 2023, my role evolved, and I now lead the Climate & Water Solutions Team. We focus on identifying and scaling innovative technologies to reduce the cost of climate tactics and advance PepsiCo's sustainability strategy. On the water side, our work now centers on watershed health-supporting both operations and agriculture.

What inspired you to take on the role of BIER Chair and Co-Chair? What aspects of the role do you find most compelling?

I've long believed in the power of the collective-and in not reinventing the wheel. BIER exemplifies both: it brings together the beverage industry's collective expertise to create shared value. Having engaged with BIER over the years, I'm motivated to contribute however I can to accelerate sustainable progress across the industry. It's a privilege to be part of a group that drives impact through collaboration and shared learning.

Reflecting on 2024 and looking ahead to 2025, what BIER initiatives stand out as most impactful or inspiring?

We're operating in a time of unprecedented urgency. With the planet's condition worsening and the window for action narrowing, BIER must remain agile and focused-keeping pace with developments in science, regulation, and technology. I believe our current priorities reflect this urgency well, and I continue to be inspired by the commitment and expertise of our members.

One area I find especially compelling is nature and biodiversity. Like climate, it's broad and deeply interconnected with other sustainability areas, yet highly nuanced at the local level. I'm excited to see how this workstream evolves, especially as it integrates both internal and external expertise.

As BIER enters its 19th year, what personal quality do you bring to your leadership that will help advance its impact?

With more than 20 years in the food and beverage industry, I've learned that sustainability is not linear-it's interconnected. I bring a holistic mindset to this role, helping to identify where BIER's various workstreams can align and support one another. That integrated perspective will help us prioritize effectively while staying adaptable as new challenges and opportunities arise.

If you had one superpower to radically accelerate sustainable practices, what would it be?

I'm going to cheat and choose two:

The Power of Collective Clarity – a form of telepathy that brings common sense and shared purpose to decision-making. It would unite individuals, companies, and governments around a clear path forward-one rooted in strategic, collaborative action.

The Ability to Break Through Complexity – a kind of super-intelligence that simplifies the intricate systems we work within. It would help surface practical solutions and enable us to scale them faster.