How Baris Akcora Contributes To Our Culture Of Innovation By Developing Electrification Solutions

At Trane Technologies, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. As a global leader in climate solutions, we are committed to creating a sustainable future through groundbreaking technologies and forward-thinking strategies. We believe that by fostering a culture of innovation , we can drive meaningful change, set new standards in our industry and create growth.

How Baris Akcora helps drive electrification and sustainability

Baris Akcora, Thermo King® Power Portfolio Leader, is a transformational leader at Trane Technologies and exemplifies our commitment to innovation and collaboration. Baris is on the product management team and responsible for the power solutions portfolio for Thermo King EMEA, which includes new products launched within the last year such as our high voltage battery systems, AxlePower, EnergE Pack and E-COOLPAC.

Traditionally, our Thermo King brand is known for making refrigeration units for the transportation sector but in this case, we are also creating power solutions. These high-voltage battery solutions are helping our customers with the electrification of their fleets, removing the diesel operation, so we can help make the transport sector more sustainable.

“Our solutions have quite a lot of edge compared to what others have in the market,” shared Baris.“We offer self-sufficient technologies like AxlePower that allow our customers to transition to electric without negatively impacting their day-to-day operations,” said Baris.“Our customers can simply transition into electrification, stop consuming fossil fuels and see the benefits from day one. So, that's what I call innovation."

Our latest product, AxlePower, is state-of-the-art technology that works by utilizing an electrical axle and a high-voltage battery pack with a Thermo King trailer refrigeration unit with or without a diesel engine for hybrid or full-electric operation. The electrical axle generates power to recharge the high voltage battery pack, and the battery pack powers the refrigeration unit.

When the vehicle is running on the road, we are continuously recovering energy that's normally lost energy. This recovered energy is used to recharge the battery pack and extend its autonomy while helping customers run an electric operation, reducing their operational costs. The result is the most advanced energy recovery system that is currently in the transport refrigeration market.

“It's a win-win for everyone in the ecosystem. You know, it's financially a win for the customer since we are helping them to reduce their operating costs, but also for the environment and our sustainability goals as an enterprise,” shared Baris.

A journey of growth and alignment with company values

Baris' journey at Trane Technologies is a testament to the forward-thinking culture we foster. He started his career 12 years ago in our Accelerated Development Program , an early career program for recent graduates that provides broad exposure to Trane Technologies' operations and senior leadership. After Baris' two-year rotation, he held positions that offered him product management and business development experience. He has been promoted multiple times from within as he continues to gain skills and contribute to our company's growth.

“When people ask me why I stay at Trane Technologies, it's the team here, it's the people I'm working with on a daily basis. It's having a positive mindset towards sustainability and achieving profitable growth together,” said Baris.“And the mission of the company [to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world], what we want to achieve as an enterprise is also aligned with my personal values as well.”

Through his work, Baris continues to make a direct contribution to our sustainability goals and the Gigaton Challenge , which is our commitment to help our customers reduce one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from their carbon footprints by 2030.

"We are daring to do things differently, and I really appreciate that," Baris added. Reflecting on the company's culture, he mentioned, "We are leading the industry in terms of innovation, developing new solutions that are more sustainable and future-proof."

Join us in challenging what's possible

Learn how every job can be a sustainability job at Trane Technologies.

By continuously pushing the envelope in the development of our products, Trane Technologies remains at the forefront of the HVACR industry, setting benchmarks for competitors to follow. Trane Technologies is a dynamic, innovative and globally-minded team dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.

Explore careers that challenge what's possible for a more sustainable world .