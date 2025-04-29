Grocers Make A World Of Difference On Earth Day

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer .

By Lynn Petrak.

Albertsons Cos ., another winner of PG's Impact Awards, has long highlighted its“Recipe for Change” commitment to making a positive commitment to the earth and people. That mission includes three pillars of products it sells, communities it serves and the planet it shares.

As part of that Recipe for Change framework, the company is using its social media pages during Earth Month and on Earth Day to showcase products with on-pack labels and certifications such as USDA Organic Certified, Fair Trade USA Certified, Responsible Choice and EPA Safer Choice Certified. The company also touts its Own Brands packaged salad with trays made from recycled plastic.

See original article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .