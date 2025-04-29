Global Wireless Charging Coils Market Poised For 14.01% CAGR Growth: Download Free Report Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Charging Coils Market is Segmented by Type (Up to 10 uH, 10 to 15 uH, 15 to 20 uH), by Application (Receiving Coil, Transmitter Coil).

The Global Wireless Charging Coils Market was valued at USD 2,621.06 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3,021.03 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.01%during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Wireless Charging Coils Market:

The wireless charging coils market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by expanding applications in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and smart home ecosystems. Technological advancements aimed at enhancing efficiency, safety, and compatibility further drive market adoption. The rising popularity of fast-charging and eco-friendly solutions, along with significant investments in public and private wireless charging infrastructure, reinforces positive market dynamics. As wireless charging becomes integral to everyday convenience and sustainability, the demand for innovative, high-performance coils is expected to sustain the market's robust expansion trajectory.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE WIRELESS CHARGING COILS MARKET:

The 10 to 15 uH segment significantly drives the wireless charging coils market due to its optimal balance between energy transfer efficiency and coil size. Coils within this inductance range are ideal for mid-range power applications, including smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, which are increasingly adopting wireless charging features. Their moderate size allows integration into compact consumer devices without compromising performance. Additionally, the ability of 10 to 15 uH coils to support both Qi-standard and fast-charging protocols enhances their appeal among manufacturers. As consumer demand for faster, more efficient wireless charging solutions rises, the preference for this inductance range strengthens. Technological innovations focusing on thermal management and efficiency improvements further amplify the growth of the 10 to 15 uH coil market segment.

The up to 10 uH segment drives growth in the wireless charging coils market by catering to applications requiring high-frequency, low-power wireless energy transfer. These coils are ideal for compact devices like earbuds, fitness trackers, and IoT gadgets, where miniaturization is crucial. Their smaller inductance enables faster response times and reduced electromagnetic interference, which are critical factors in emerging smart devices. The trend toward ultra-portable electronics and the expansion of wearable technology ecosystems are fueling the demand for coils within this range. Moreover, advancements in low-power wireless communication protocols, such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), complement the adoption of up to 10 uH coils. This inductance segment's ability to deliver efficient power transfer in small form factors positions it for sustained market expansion.

Receiving coils are a major driver of wireless charging coils market growth as they are essential components embedded in end-user devices. The rapid adoption of wireless charging technology in smartphones, wearable devices, and electric vehicles boosts the demand for high-quality receiving coils. These coils are critical for capturing electromagnetic energy transmitted by charging pads and converting it into usable electrical power. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on designing thinner, highly efficient receiving coils to improve energy conversion rates and reduce heat generation. The proliferation of multi-device charging platforms and the growing preference for cable-free environments further stimulate demand for innovative receiving coil designs. Consequently, advancements in receiving coil technologies significantly contribute to the overall expansion of the wireless charging market.

The rapid growth in consumer electronics, particularly smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds, is a key driver for the wireless charging coils market. Manufacturers are integrating wireless charging capabilities as a premium feature to enhance user convenience and differentiate products. As device designs trend toward sleekness and minimalism, wireless charging offers a clutter-free, seamless power replenishment solution. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on waterproof and dustproof device designs aligns with wireless charging technology, which eliminates exposed ports. This synergy accelerates the adoption of wireless charging coils across a broad range of consumer electronics.

The rising popularity of electric vehicles presents significant growth opportunities for wireless charging coils, particularly for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) applications. Wireless EV charging offers drivers convenience by eliminating physical plug-in needs, supporting faster, autonomous charging solutions. Automakers are investing heavily in inductive charging technology for both residential and public charging infrastructures. Wireless charging coils capable of handling higher power levels efficiently and safely are being developed to meet EV-specific requirements. This automotive trend substantially fuels wireless charging coil innovations and large-scale market demand.

Smart home ecosystems and IoT proliferation are major contributors to wireless charging coils market expansion. Devices such as smart speakers, security cameras, home automation hubs, and health monitoring gadgets increasingly require efficient, compact power solutions. Wireless charging enables continuous, cable-free power replenishment for these devices, ensuring operational reliability and aesthetic appeal. As smart home adoption accelerates globally, there is a growing need for standardized, efficient wireless charging systems powered by advanced coil technologies. This trend supports a steady, diversified demand for wireless charging coils.

Consumer demand for faster charging speeds without cables drives innovations in coil designs for wireless power transfer. Manufacturers are focusing on developing coils that support high-frequency operation and enhanced thermal management to enable quick charging without excessive heat generation. Fast wireless charging capabilities are becoming a key competitive differentiator in smartphones and wearable markets. This evolving technological landscape stimulates the need for coils with better inductance control, reduced resistance, and optimized magnetic fields, propelling the growth of the wireless charging coils sector.

The establishment of global standards such as Qi by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has facilitated seamless interoperability between chargers and devices, removing compatibility barriers. Standardization efforts encourage OEMs to adopt wireless charging technologies more broadly, ensuring consistent performance across multiple devices and brands. As interoperability becomes mainstream, wireless charging coils must meet stringent design and performance specifications, leading to innovations in coil efficiency and durability. Standardization not only reassures consumers but also stimulates faster adoption across various industries, driving market expansion.

WIRELESS CHARGING COILS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the wireless charging coils market, driven by major electronics manufacturing hubs in China, South Korea, and Japan.

North America follows closely due to strong smartphone and EV adoption rates, coupled with high technological innovation.

Europe exhibits significant growth potential fueled by stringent environmental regulations and increasing EV penetration.

Key Companies:

● Abracon

● INPAQ

● Laird Technologies

● Molex

● TDK

● Vishay

● Wurth Elektronik

