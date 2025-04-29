Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Bug-Blocking Screen For An ATV/UTV (DCD-431)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient product to intercept flying insects and debris when riding an ATV or UTV," said one of two inventors, from Gretna, Va., "so we invented the V A B B SCREEN. Our design prevents you from getting smacked in the face with flying insects when riding with the front windshield raised."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to block flying insects while riding an ATV or UTV. In doing so, it prevents the rider from being hit with insects and other debris. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. It also could enhance the riding experience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for riders of ATVs and UTVs. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-431, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

