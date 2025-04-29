TOMORROW: UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT LAX
|
WHAT:
|
United Airlines Teamsters Rally
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Chris Griswold, Director of Teamsters Airline Division
|
|
Rank-and-file United Airlines Teamsters
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 8 a.m.
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
LAX Terminal 7
|
|
1 World Way
|
|
Los Angeles CA 90045
|
|
|
VISUALS:
|
United Airlines Teamsters rallying, leafleting, and holding signs that say, "Teamsters vs. United" and "Fist-Class Contract Now"
Contact:
Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
[email protected]
