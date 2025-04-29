Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TOMORROW: UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT LAX


2025-04-29 02:01:26
Teamsters Aviation Technicians Demand Airline Stop Delays, Outsourcing Threats

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines technicians represented by Teamsters Local 986 will rally tomorrow outside Los Angeles International Airport. The rally is part of a national effort by 10,000 aviation technicians who are seeking a fair contract from the world's second-largest airline.

Despite bringing in $4 billion in profits last year alone, United Airlines is stalling negotiations and threatening to offshore critical American jobs to China and South America. United Airlines Teamsters are demanding top-tier wages, a faster wage progression for new hires, and ironclad protections against the outsourcing of critical maintenance work.

WHAT:

United Airlines Teamsters Rally


WHO:

Chris Griswold, Director of Teamsters Airline Division

Rank-and-file United Airlines Teamsters


WHEN:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 8 a.m.


WHERE:

LAX Terminal 7

1 World Way

Los Angeles CA 90045



VISUALS:

United Airlines Teamsters rallying, leafleting, and holding signs that say, "Teamsters vs. United" and "Fist-Class Contract Now"

Contact:
 Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
 [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

