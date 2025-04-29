TOMORROW: UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT LAX

Teamsters Aviation Technicians Demand Airline Stop Delays, Outsourcing Threats

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines technicians represented by Teamsters Local 986 will rally tomorrow outside Los Angeles International Airport. The rally is part of a national effort by 10,000 aviation technicians who are seeking a fair contract from the world's second-largest airline.

Despite bringing in $4 billion in profits last year alone, United Airlines is stalling negotiations and threatening to offshore critical American jobs to China and South America. United Airlines Teamsters are demanding top-tier wages, a faster wage progression for new hires, and ironclad protections against the outsourcing of critical maintenance work.