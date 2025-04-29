A.B. Data Contributes To Pivotal Supreme Court Amicus Brief

MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data announces its contribution to a Supreme Court amicus brief that was recently filed in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings v. Davis, No. 24-0304. The Supreme Court's decision in this case will determine if federal courts may certify a class action under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 (b)(3) when some class members do not have an "Article III" (real) injury.

As an industry leader, A.B. Data was pleased to provide crucial information and other insights from its robust experience as a notice and claims administrator in dozens of high profile class actions to assist the Supreme Court in such a significant case. The brief highlights the important role the administrator plays in identifying and allocating damages to injured class members. From initial notice to evaluating claims based on a court approved plan to distribution, A.B. Data uses sophisticated and customized tools to ensure only eligible class members recover damages. A.B. Data's team of industry experts and first-in-class systems help parties make informed decisions, utilize accurate data, and develop effective administration strategies that maintain a fair settlement process.

"As an expert class action administrator, A.B. Data recognizes its responsibility to clients, class members, and importantly, to the justice system," said Thomas R. Glenn, President and CEO at A.B. Data. "We are honored to share our knowledge about class action notice and claims administration, so the Supreme Court has the information it needs when making such an influential decision that will impact the rights of so many individuals."

A.B. Data is committed to being the most innovative and comprehensive resource for accurate and meticulous claims administration, upholding due process, and ensuring only those with authenticated claims benefit.

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter/"X" at @ClassActionABD .

