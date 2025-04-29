Physician's Choice Unveils Fiber + Probiotic: The 3-In-1 Gut Health Game Changer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional fiber supplements, Fiber + Probiotic is formulated to mix easily into liquids and be gentler on the stomach. Its blend of organic soluble fiber, clinically-studied insoluble fiber, and clinically-studied probiotics is designed to support digestion and regularity and ease occasional gas and bloating.‡ One tablespoon of the unflavored powder contains 6 grams of prebiotic fiber-making it an excellent source of fiber.

"Consumers are demanding more from their gut health products, and we're answering that call," said Rich Baruch, CEO at Physician's Choice. "Fiber + Probiotic is not just another fiber supplement – it's a science-backed, gut-friendly solution designed to nourish the microbiome and support metabolic health, without any artificial additives."

What Sets Fiber + Probiotic Apart?



A 3-in-1 Digestive Solution: A unique blend of Solnul® Resistant Potato Starch (insoluble fiber), Organic Acacia Fiber (soluble fiber) and Bacillus subtilis BS50® (a clinically studied probiotic) supports optimal gut function.‡

Gentle Yet Effective: Unlike psyllium husk, which thickens quickly and can cause bloating, this blend is easy to mix and designed to be well-tolerated, making it ideal for daily use.

Clinically -Studied Ingredients: Solnul® supports metabolic health and helps support healthy microbial balance in the gastrointestinal tract. Bacillus subtilis BS50® helps reduce occasional gas and bloating.‡

No BS, Just Results: Free from sugar, artificial sweeteners and fillers – just clean, effective ingredients to support gut health.‡ Affordable & Accessible: Priced under $20, Fiber + Probiotic offers premium gut health support without breaking the bank.‡

The Fiber Revolution Starts Now

With more than 90% of Americans failing to meet the daily recommended fiber intake, Physician's Choice is tackling the fiber gap head-on. Whether you're looking to support digestion, enhance a probiotic routine, or maintain a healthy gut microbiome, this latest supplement is strategically formulated to serve as your solution.‡ It also pairs with any and all other Physician's Choice products – making it easier for consumers to take care of their gut, digestion, and overall immune health with a brand that they know and trust. Fiber + Probiotic is now available for purchase on Amazon, TikTok Shop and physicianschoice .

‡These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Physician's Choice®

Physician's Choice is a leading U.S. supplements brand that empowers every body to make confident wellness choices, guided by physician expertise and validated by real results. Founded in 2017, the Denver-based company's proprietary formulas are developed with doctors, industry experts, and scientists with a focus on clinically-studied ingredients at effective doses. The brand's Scientific Advisory Board includes leading experts in gastroenterology, naturopathic medicine and women's health. For more information, visit physicianschoice .

Media Contact:

Erin Charles

4074327066

[email protected]

SOURCE Physician's Choice