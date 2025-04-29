Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” Investor Calendar For The Year 2025


2025-04-29 02:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2025 on the following dates:
09 06 2025 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Till 07 07 2025 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
19 08 2025 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2025
27 02 2026 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2025

Darius Undzėnas
CFO
+370 678 05749


