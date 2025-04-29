CORRECTION: Regarding The Publication Date Of Novaturas Audited Annual Report
It is recalled that during the 2023 audit, the management of Novaturas initiated a reconciliation of balances with suppliers for prior periods (up to 2022). The scope of this exercise and outstanding revised responses from certain suppliers delayed the process. As a result, the company's 2023 financial statements included a qualification, indicating that certain data in this report may be subject to some adjustments.
It should be noted that these prior period adjustments will not affect the 2024 results. The reconciliation processes with suppliers for 2024 are proceeding smoothly.
The management of Novaturas aims to ensure the quality and accuracy of the 2024 financial statements and to providing information in full compliance with all applicable requirements. In this way, the company aims to ensure that the qualification related to the noted prior periods will no longer be applied.
About the company
The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
For more information:
Darius Undzėnas
CFO
+370 678 05749
