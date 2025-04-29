Tevogen Informs Public Shareholders About DRS Accounts And Differences To Brokerage Accounts
A DRS account is an alternative to using a brokerage account and Tevogen encourages shareholders to explore the differences. DRS accounts ensure your shares are registered directly in your name and not held through intermediary brokers, allowing shareholder to exercise direct control over their shares. DRS accounts may also have reduced transaction and account maintenance costs for shareholders. Brokerage accounts may provide greater access to tools, and selling shares in this type of account may be quicker when compared to a DRS account. Investors may also incur certain costs in connection with transferring shares in and out of a brokerage account.
For more information about these and other differences, please contact the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust.
Contacts
Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
...
