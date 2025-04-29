The National Association Of Federal Retirees Congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney On Election Victory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Federal Retirees extends congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his team on their election victory. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the new government on critical priorities for older Canadians, including strengthening retirement income security, improving our healthcare system, and enhancing supports to ensure equitable health and wellness outcomes for all RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces veterans.

"This election marks a crucial moment for Canadian seniors," says Anthony Pizzino, CEO of the National Association of Federal Retirees. "We stand ready to work constructively with the new government to advance policies that protect and enhance the quality of life for aging Canadians."

We look forward to the appointment of a new Minister of Seniors to ensure that older Canadians are represented at the Cabinet table.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annette Goerner,

Managing Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy

...

613-818-6941

About the National Association of Federal Retirees

The National Association of Federal Retirees is the largest national advocacy organization representing active and retired members of the federal public service, Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and retired federally appointed judges, as well as their partners and survivors. With more than 170,000 members, including more than 60,000 veterans and their families, the Association has been advocating for improvements to the financial security, health and well-being of our members and all Canadians since 1963.