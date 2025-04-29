Syntiant CEO Kurt Busch Receives Silver Stevie Award For ‘Technology Executive Of The Year’

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced that its CEO Kurt Busch has been named a 2025 Silver StevieAward winner for“Technology Executive of the Year” in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States. This year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted across a broad range of categories from organizations of all sizes and industries. Winners were selected by a panel of more than 250 professionals worldwide.

“While I'm honored to receive the Silver Stevie Award, this recognition reflects the incredible work of the entire Syntiant team, as we continue to lead the shift toward device-centric AI,” said Busch.“By delivering full turnkey edge AI solutions, we're helping customers bring low-power, advanced intelligence to millions of devices worldwide across consumer and industrial markets. With strong momentum from our Knowles Consumer MEMS Microphones acquisition and a clear path to an IPO, we're just getting started in reshaping what's possible in edge AI deployment.”

Busch was recognized for driving innovation and growth, leading Syntiant's $150 million acquisition of Knowles Corporation's (NYSE: KN) Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM) business, expanding its global footprint and advancing the company's turnkey edge AI solutions. Judges applauded his“bold” growth strategy,“clear and industry-defining” vision and the company's“excellent track record” and strong business acumen.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.“The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards ®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a RealityTM by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant's technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company's turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

