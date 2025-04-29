Alectra Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Jane Armstrong To The Position Of Chair, Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Alectra Inc. announced today that Jane Armstrong has been appointed Chair, Board of Directors, effective April 26, 2025. Ms. Armstrong succeeds Norman (Norm) Loberg who has held the position since the company commenced operations in January 2017. Mr. Loberg will continue to serve as a Director on the Alectra Inc. Board.

Jane Armstrong was called to the Ontario Bar in 1982 and practiced law, primarily in the areas of corporate and commercial real estate and estates and trusts, until her retirement from the practice of law in 2018. Jane was appointed to the Board of Directors of Guelph Hydro Electric Systems Inc. in 2006 and served as Chair of the Guelph Hydro Board from 2015 until the merger of Guelph Hydro and Alectra Utilities Corporation on January 1, 2019.

Jane has served on the Boards of several community organizations including the Guelph Downtown Board of Management, the Guelph Arts Council and the Canadian Red Cross Society, Guelph-Wellington Branch. In addition, Jane served as President of the Rotary Club of Guelph from 2004 – 2005 and as a member of the Executive of the Southwestern Ontario Branch of the Institute of Corporate Directors from 2018 until 2024.

Jane is a former member of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal Panel and a former Chair of the Guelph Police Services Board. In 2009, Jane received the Chartered Director (C. Dir.) designation from The Directors College, a joint venture of McMaster University and the Conference Board of Canada.

“On behalf of the management team and Board of Directors I want to express our thanks to Norm Loberg for the leadership and guidance he has provided throughout his tenure as Chair,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“I also want to extend congratulations to Jane Armstrong on her appointment to the position of Chair of the Board of Directors. Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue our work in delivering safe, reliable and affordable electricity services to the approximately 1.1 million homes and businesses that Alectra serves.”

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra Inc., through its subsidiary Alectra Utilities Corporation, serves approximately one million homes and businesses across a 1,924 square kilometre service territory comprising 17 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Guelph, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, Rockwood, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham, and Vaughan. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga), Alectra Utilities (Hamilton) and Alectra Energy Solutions (Vaughan).

Our mission is to provide innovative and reliable energy solutions which deliver lasting value for all.

