Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Fires Up National Barbecue Month With Stacks, Deals & More

Dallas, TX, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire up the pit – it's our time to shine! May marks National Barbecue Month , and nobody does it bigger or better than Dickey's Barbecue Pit , the world's largest barbecue brand. All month long, Dickey's is bringing the sizzle with crave-worthy promotions, appreciation offers for our everyday heroes, and the debut of the exciting new "Smoke Stacks" menu.

“This is our month! It's the one time of year when the whole country joins us in celebrating the slow-smoked craft we live for every day," said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We're pulling out all the stops to make sure every guest feels the love – from stacked-up Smoke Stacks to heartfelt appreciation offers for teachers, nurses and first responders. We're excited to make May a true barbecue celebration for everyone!”

From Thursday, May 1 through Saturday, May 31 , guests can dig into a feast of special events and offers, including:



Smoke Stacks Spring Campaign (May 1 – August 31): Introducing next-level barbecue-guests can choose or build their own stack of Dickey's favorite menu items, like the mouthwatering Brisket Mac Stack.

Graduation Catering Specials (May 1 – early June): Celebrate your grads with 10% off catering orders of $100 or more, available in-store, online, or through the Dickey's app.

Teacher, Nurse, and Law Enforcement Appreciation Weeks : Say thanks with 20% off meals for educators, nurses, and officers showing valid employment ID.

National Barbecue Day (May 16) : It's a barbecue blowout: Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free, plus double Big Yellow Cup Rewards points.

Memorial Day (May 26) : Bring the 'cue to your crew with $10 off Group Packs. National Brisket Day (May 28) : Enjoy a one-day-only offer for Rewards members plus $5 brisket sandwiches for all guests.

“Barbecue is more than a meal. It's an experience, a celebration, and a connection to our roots,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“National Barbecue Month gives us a chance to honor the traditions we're built on and to thank the communities that have made Dickey's a part of their family for over 80 years. We couldn't be more excited to fire up the pits and make this May our biggest, boldest one yet!”

Dickey's Barbecue Pit invites everyone to grab a fork, grab a friend, and join in the National Barbecue Month festivities because life's just better with barbecue.

Forks up, y'all-let's 'cue the celebrations!

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

