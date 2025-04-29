Spark (Beta) Is Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lightspark is launching Spark .

It started as a small experiment inside the Lightspark offices. But very quickly, it became the thing the team couldn't stop thinking about. After years of building on Bitcoin and Lightning - trying everything and running into walls - Spark felt like a breakthrough. Once the team had their first internal MVP, they knew there was no turning back.

Now it's real.

Spark is the fastest, cheapest, and most UX-friendly way to build financial apps and issue assets on Bitcoin.

It's a high-speed payment and settlement stack for Bitcoin - a trust-minimized protocol that lets you move Bitcoin and Bitcoin-native assets, like stablecoins, instantly and at near-zero cost. All natively on Bitcoin, with no bridges or wrapping.

Built for developers

Spark is lightweight, efficient, and designed for developers who want to move fast without compromising Bitcoin's core strengths.

The team has spent the last few months working with partners to design the best developer experience possible. Today, Lightspark is shipping two SDKs that hide all the messy parts - so you can just build.



Wallet SDK -> Build Bitcoin-native wallets in minutes. Issuer SDK -> Mint, send, and manage Bitcoin-native assets directly on Bitcoin.

With Spark, developers can:



Move BTC and Bitcoin-native assets (including stablecoins) instantly, at near-zero cost.

Build self-custodial wallets and apps that onboard users in seconds.

Interoperate natively with Bitcoin and Lightning, without additional infrastructure.

Issue Bitcoin-native assets for any use case - from stablecoins to new financial primitives. Unlock new Bitcoin-native use cases - swaps, lending, rewards, stablecoins, and more.



It's early

This is a beta. Things will break. Some parts will feel rough. You'll hit limits the team already know about - and probably some the team don't.

Spark is not finished. But it's real enough, fast enough, and powerful enough that it's worth your time to start building.

Lightspark will be moving fast, listening hard, and shipping relentlessly. Your feedback will help make Spark better.

Start building today

If you're interested in building a wallet, a payment app, moving money on Bitcoin, or working anywhere at the intersection of money and technology - the best way to get a feel for Spark is to dive into the docs →

If you have any questions or feedback, tag Spark on X or reach out directly through the site. Spark is moving fast - and would love to hear what you're thinking and building.

