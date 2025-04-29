Questex’S Streamtv Show Announces The 2025 Streamtv Awards Finalists
NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today announces the finalists for the StreamTV Awards - the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 11-13 in Denver, Colorado.
This year's competition was tougher - and more exciting - than ever. Finalists stood out for their bold innovation, unmatched audience engagement, sharp strategic thinking, revenue growth, and game-changing partnerships.
“Our StreamTV Awards have hit a whole new level this year,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex Technology Group.“The surge in applications and the caliber of finalists prove just how fast the streaming landscape is evolving. Congratulations to the incredible leaders and companies who are shaping the future of the industry. We can't wait to honor them live at the StreamTV Show this June - it's going to be an unforgettable celebration.”
The 2025 finalists:
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Domenic DiMeglio, Paramount Streaming Fern Feistel, Xumo Tony Marlow, LG Ad Solutions Larissa Stanley, CP Communications, Red House Streaming & RHStv
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year
- Asheem Khondker, The Walt Disney Company Amy Leasca, AMC Networks Charlie Neiman, Amazon Prime Video Rob Thun, DIRECTV Stefan Van Engen, Xumo
Technology Executive of the Year
- David Dworin, FreeWheel Vibol Hou, Paramount Streaming Tony Huidor, Cineverse David Rudnick, LG Ad Solutions
Innovation in Advertising
- Ease Live: Powering the Future of Interactive Advertising in Streaming NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships Redefining the Future of CTV Ads: BrightLine's Immersive, Interactive, and Fraud-Free Solutions Lead the Way Xumo Advertising Management Solution
Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution
- CaaS by Allrites Cerberus Tech Livelink With Gateway Agent Schedule Automator: Dynamic creation and optimization of every schedule element by Frequency Interra Systems' ORION with Multiviewer MK.IO Beam: Scalable, Reliable, Real-Time – The New Standard in Live Streaming by MediaKind
Innovation in Monetization
- Dynamic Strategy Rules by JWP Connatix Ease Live: Interactive Monetization That Enhances the Viewer Experience GoGo CTV Ad Server The Evergent End-to-End Monetization Platform by Evergent Technologies, Inc. ThinkMediaAI by ThinkAnalytics
Innovation in User Experience
- Ease Live: Redefining the Interactive Streaming Experience Fallout Global Fan Premiere by LCDigital Tennis Channel Multi-View Experience by Foxxum ThinkAnalytics: Revolutionizing the User Experience with Personalized Dynamic UI
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Bird Ballparks by DIRECTV Revolutionizing Automotive CTV Advertising: 133% Lift in Vehicle Sales with Strategus & Experian OmniImpact-Driven Campaigns by Strategus Shout TV's Handpicked Horror T2 - Women's Day by Tennis Channel
Emerging Leaders
- Erik Bortz, Xumo Marc Forman, Spectrum Reach Andrew Kerson, Fubo David Kinrich, Roku Emily Mosbacher, Philo James Patrick, OTT Studio and Sports Studio Ioanna Protogiannis, LG Ad Solutions Laura Resnick, CBS Sports Garrett Winkler, LG Electronics Sebastian Quinn, Atmosphere TV
StreamTV Impact Award
- ABC News Live by ABC News Freely Danny Fisher, FilmRise
FAST Channel of the Year
- Creator Television Love The Planet MTRSPT1: The Pinnacle of FAST Motorsports Entertainment NFL Channel Tastemade
Streaming Platform of the Year
- Disney+ Freely Google TV Paramount+
The judging panel included experts from the streaming television industry.
