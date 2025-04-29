Questex’S Streamtv Show Announces The 2025 Streamtv Awards Finalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners to be announced live on June 11 at the StreamTV Show in Denver

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today announces the finalists for the StreamTV Awards - the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 11-13 in Denver, Colorado.

This year's competition was tougher - and more exciting - than ever. Finalists stood out for their bold innovation, unmatched audience engagement, sharp strategic thinking, revenue growth, and game-changing partnerships.

“Our StreamTV Awards have hit a whole new level this year,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex Technology Group.“The surge in applications and the caliber of finalists prove just how fast the streaming landscape is evolving. Congratulations to the incredible leaders and companies who are shaping the future of the industry. We can't wait to honor them live at the StreamTV Show this June - it's going to be an unforgettable celebration.”

The 2025 finalists:

Marketing Executive of the Year



Domenic DiMeglio, Paramount Streaming

Fern Feistel, Xumo

Tony Marlow, LG Ad Solutions Larissa Stanley, CP Communications, Red House Streaming & RHStv

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year



Asheem Khondker, The Walt Disney Company

Amy Leasca, AMC Networks

Charlie Neiman, Amazon Prime Video

Rob Thun, DIRECTV Stefan Van Engen, Xumo



Technology Executive of the Year



David Dworin, FreeWheel

Vibol Hou, Paramount Streaming

Tony Huidor, Cineverse David Rudnick, LG Ad Solutions

Innovation in Advertising



Ease Live: Powering the Future of Interactive Advertising in Streaming

NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships

Redefining the Future of CTV Ads: BrightLine's Immersive, Interactive, and Fraud-Free Solutions Lead the Way Xumo Advertising Management Solution

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution



CaaS by Allrites

Cerberus Tech Livelink With Gateway Agent

Schedule Automator: Dynamic creation and optimization of every schedule element by Frequency

Interra Systems' ORION with Multiviewer MK.IO Beam: Scalable, Reliable, Real-Time – The New Standard in Live Streaming by MediaKind



Innovation in Monetization



Dynamic Strategy Rules by JWP Connatix

Ease Live: Interactive Monetization That Enhances the Viewer Experience

GoGo CTV Ad Server

The Evergent End-to-End Monetization Platform by Evergent Technologies, Inc. ThinkMediaAI by ThinkAnalytics



Innovation in User Experience



Ease Live: Redefining the Interactive Streaming Experience

Fallout Global Fan Premiere by LCDigital

Tennis Channel Multi-View Experience by Foxxum ThinkAnalytics: Revolutionizing the User Experience with Personalized Dynamic UI

Marketing Campaign of the Year



Bird Ballparks by DIRECTV

Revolutionizing Automotive CTV Advertising: 133% Lift in Vehicle Sales with Strategus & Experian OmniImpact-Driven Campaigns by Strategus

Shout TV's Handpicked Horror T2 - Women's Day by Tennis Channel

Emerging Leaders



Erik Bortz, Xumo

Marc Forman, Spectrum Reach

Andrew Kerson, Fubo

David Kinrich, Roku

Emily Mosbacher, Philo

James Patrick, OTT Studio and Sports Studio

Ioanna Protogiannis, LG Ad Solutions

Laura Resnick, CBS Sports

Garrett Winkler, LG Electronics Sebastian Quinn, Atmosphere TV

StreamTV Impact Award



ABC News Live by ABC News

Freely Danny Fisher, FilmRise



FAST Channel of the Year



Creator Television

Love The Planet

MTRSPT1: The Pinnacle of FAST Motorsports Entertainment

NFL Channel Tastemade



Streaming Platform of the Year



Disney+

Freely

Google TV Paramount+

The judging panel included experts from the streaming television industry.

