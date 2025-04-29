Urban Wings Expands With Two New Franchisees And Introduces West Midtown Food Truck

West Midtown Converts to Food Truck

Urban Wings' New Franchisees

Azim Virani and Charles Statham Open New Locations in Piedmont and East Atlanta, While West Midtown Transforms into a Mobile Dining Experience

- Moez HasniATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Wings, Atlanta's premier destination for bold flavors and unbeatable chicken wings, is thrilled to announce three exciting developments in its continued growth. Two new franchisees, Azim Virani and Charles Statham, have joined the Urban Wings family to establish locations in Piedmont and East Atlanta, respectively. Additionally, the West Midtown location has been converted into a vibrant food truck, offering a mobile dining experience for wing lovers across the city."We're so excited to welcome Azim and Charles to the Urban Wings family and to introduce our new food truck from the West Midtown location," said Moez Hasni, Urban Wings' representative. "Azim and Charles share our dedication to delivering high-quality food and exceptional dining experiences. At the same time, our new food truck allows us to bring Urban Wings' innovative menu and unbeatable flavors directly to more customers, wherever they are in Atlanta. These developments mark an exciting new chapter in our growth."Urban Wings is renowned for its commitment to high-quality ingredients like Springer Mountain Farms all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. The diverse menu includes bone-in and boneless wings, over 18 side options, vegan-friendly wings for plant-based diners, and popular items like the Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich.Azim Virani, the new franchisee for Piedmont, shared his excitement, stating, "I've always loved Urban Wings for its dedication to quality and variety. This is more than a restaurant; it's a community. I can't wait to bring the Urban Wings experience to the Piedmont neighborhood and create a space for friends and families to enjoy great food."Charles Statham, who will lead the East Atlanta location, expressed, "Urban Wings' reputation for flavor and inclusivity drew me to the franchise. I'm excited to introduce our delicious menu to East Atlanta and provide top-notch service to every guest. Our vegan wings, in particular, are a game changer, and I'm proud to offer options that cater to different lifestyles and preferences."The newly converted West Midtown food truck reflects Urban Wings' focus on innovation and accessibility. With a mobile format, customers will now be able to enjoy their favorite wings and sides at various locations around Atlanta. From festivals to corporate events, the food truck is set to expand Urban Wings' community reach while maintaining the flavor and quality that customers love.Urban Wings provides its franchisees with complete operational support, including training, marketing strategies, and ongoing guidance, establishing successful launches and sustained growth. These efforts, combined with the recent conversion of the West Midtown location, demonstrate Urban Wings' commitment to meeting customer needs and staying at the forefront of the fast-casual dining industry.With its robust support structure for franchise partners, innovative approach to dining, and commitment to bold flavors, Urban Wings continues to thrive in the competitive $900-billion-dollar restaurant industry. Piedmont, East Atlanta, and the West Midtown food truck are just the latest milestones on Urban Wings' rise as a leader in the fast-casual space.For more information about Urban Wings or to explore franchise opportunities, visit .About Urban WingsUrban Wings is a fast-casual dining franchise known for its diverse menu, high-quality ingredients, and welcoming atmosphere. Featuring Springer Mountain Farms all-natural chicken alongside a rich array of vegan options and classic favorites, Urban Wings is committed to delivering bold flavors in every bite. With several locations throughout Atlanta and a growing footprint, Urban Wings continues to bring communities together through great food and exceptional service.

Moez Hasni

Urban Wings

+1 4045107806

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.