Tess Mann Atelier's Caped Ensemble Empowers Actress, Writer And Director On Hollywood Red Carpet

Tess Mann Atelier's architectural Indira ensemble empowers actress Marta Méndez Cross at Hollywood screening of 'First Cut: Women Directors' Fellowship.'

- Marta Méndez Cross

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville-based luxury fashion house Tess Mann Atelier celebrated another red carpet triumph as acclaimed actress, writer, and director Marta Méndez Cross made a stunning appearance at the special screening of "First Cut: Women Directors' Fellowship" at The Montalban in Hollywood recently. The multi-talented artist captivated photographers wearing Tess Mann Atelier's striking Indira ensemble, a three-piece high-fashion statement featuring architectural elements and a dramatic floor-length silk cape that flowed elegantly as she walked the red carpet.

The Indira ensemble showcases designer Tess Mann's signature blend of structural precision and flowing silhouettes. The statement piece features an impossibly light silk cape construction paired with architectural palazzo pants and a structural silk jacquard bralette, embodying modern luxury with its innovative interpretation of resort wear.

"Creating pieces for powerful women who are transforming their industries is at the heart of what we do," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director. "The architectural elements of the Indira ensemble highlight Marta's confidence and commanding presence while ensuring comfort and support throughout her important evening."

The ensemble represents over 140 hours of focused garment construction, featuring a sweetheart bralette in silk jacquard with integrated bra cups, professional drill and boning structure, and hidden traditional bra closure. The palazzo pants include back zip with full lining, hook-and-eye zipper closure, side pockets, and silk jacquard waistband detail. Completing the look is a floor-length cape with brocade shoulder pads, engineered pass-through armholes, and hand-embroidered metallic thread details.

Méndez Cross, who stars in, wrote, and produced the bilingual indie family dramedy "Las Tres Sisters" released theatrically in 2025, expressed her powerful experience wearing the design:

"The first time I wore the Indira, I felt beautiful, but when I stepped onto the red carpet, something shifted-I felt powerful. There's always this vulnerability I feel when it comes to finding the right support in a gown or eveningwear, but with the Indira, it was different. I didn't have to worry, I just slipped it on and felt ready to conquer the world. It wasn't just the physical support that made a difference; it was the emotional strength I felt. Wearing a Tess Mann ensemble isn't just about looking beautiful-it's about feeling unstoppable, radiant, and truly alive, like nothing can stand in my way as I shine on the red carpet."

Marta Méndez Cross has built an impressive career spanning television, film, and theater. After graduating from the University of Texas, she landed leading roles in feature films including "Side FX" (with Amber Heard) and "Red Ridge" (with Louis Herthum). Her television career includes appearances on major networks such as Showtime, NBC, CBS, ABC, Comedy Central, and Lifetime. Notable roles include her work opposite Mamie Gummer on ABC's "Off The Map" and her starring role as Olivia for the Lifetime Network series "Life with Olivia." Her recent role as Krista on Hallmark Network's "Hopeless Romantic" led to a writing contract, and she is currently writing Hallmark's first Latinx Christmas Drama "Feliz Navidad."

Beyond acting, Méndez Cross is deeply committed to changing Latinx stereotypes in US media. Her work spans from founding the non-profit organization Latinitas, which helps pre-teen Latinx girls embrace their heritage, to her directing credits including "iChild" (created as part of the Sony Entertainment, Women In Film, and Broken English Productions Women Director Initiative), "Sober," and the short film "Sisters." Her short film "We Breathe" was recognized at the Oscar-qualifying Hollyshorts festival, and the theatrical adaptation premiered at Inglewood Playhouse.

Photos used in this press release: ©Marta Méndez Cross

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

