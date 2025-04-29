Checksammy Launches Nationwide On-Demand Facility Services Across HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, And Handyman Categories

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new suite of services gives businesses access to certified technicians and same-day support–no contracts are required.

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CheckSammy, a leading sustainability and facility solutions provider, has bolstered its nationwide facility services offering to include HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and handyman services , each designed to deliver fast, efficient, and hassle-free support for commercial properties of all sizes. Combined with the existing bulk waste removal, power washing, open tops and commercial cleaning services, CheckSammy now truly offers the future of managed facility services, freeing facility executives from the time and hassle of sourcing, vetting and paying multiple contractors.With a focus on flexibility and cost efficiency, CheckSammy's facility services require no long-term contracts and offer same-day response times. Businesses benefit from 20-30% lower costs than national competitors, while gaining access to vetted, certified professionals ready to address routine maintenance, emergency repairs, and system upgrades.CheckSammy's white glove model backs each service line. Unlike competitors, the company manages all contractor coordination, scheduling, billing, and follow-ups, eliminating the time and complexity of traditional vendor sourcing without requiring long-term contracts or minimum spend levels. Whether improving indoor air quality with smart HVAC upgrades , installing energy-efficient lighting, repairing plumbing systems , or handling general repairs and fixture assembly, CheckSammy delivers seamless support coast to coast.Preventive maintenance plans are also available, helping businesses reduce unplanned downtime and extend the life of their equipment and facilities. From office parks and retail centers to healthcare campuses and industrial warehouses, CheckSammy's expanded capabilities aim to provide scalable, same-day service across multiple industries.The facility services rollout reinforces CheckSammy's commitment to simplifying operational logistics and infrastructure support. This allows commercial clients to focus on core operations while the company handles the rest.About CheckSammy:CheckSammy is a leader in facility services and sustainability logistics, mobilizing a vast network of recycling and reverse logistics facilities across North America. Its proprietary technology, data-backed techniques, and exclusive partnerships divert materials away from landfills, reducing individual and corporate waste expenses and improving diversion rates. CheckSammy's flexible, on-demand approach provides efficient, scalable solutions for even the most complex recycling and bulk waste needs.

