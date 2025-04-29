Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Acting Foreign Minister In Afghan Caretaker Government

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest political and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan. They also discussed regional and international efforts aimed at supporting stability and advancing human and economic development in the country.

They emphasized the importance of continued joint coordination to strengthen peace efforts and assist the Afghan people in achieving their aspirations for security and sustainable development.