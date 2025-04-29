Over 800 Afghan Inmates Freed From Pakistani Jails In Past Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kabul: A total of 820 Afghan inmates imprisoned in Pakistan have been set free and returned to their homeland in the past week, official data from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation showed on Tuesday.

The ministry said the detainees have returned to Afghanistan via the Spin Boldak border crossing point in southern Kandahar province.

About 7 million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with the majority residing in neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

The Afghan interim government has been repeatedly calling upon refugees to return home and contribute to the rebuilding of their war-torn homeland.