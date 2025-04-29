Forest Face 'Biggest Games Of Careers' In Champions League Chase: Nuno

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Nuno Espirito Santo says the last five games of Nottingham Forest's Premier League campaign are the "biggest of our careers" as they battle to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Forest are within touching distance of a return to Europe's top club competition for the first time in more than four decades but face fierce competition.

Liverpool are already champions and second-placed Arsenal have a significant points cushion but just five points separate third-placed Newcastle from Aston Villa in seventh spot.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also pushing to finish in the top five, which will guarantee Champions League qualification.

Forest, in sixth spot but with a game in hand, host Brentford at the City Ground on Thursday, four days after the disappointment of losing their FA Cup semi-final to Manchester City 2-0.

The two-time European champions looked comfortable in the Premier League before consecutive defeats by Villa and Everton earlier this month but they ended their mini-slump by beating Tottenham last week.

"All the games are going to be very, very important for a lot of teams in this fight. We have one more, let's try to perform well," Forest manager Nuno said on Tuesday.

"We are back in the City Ground in front of our fans, it's a big help.

"We have never stopped believing, no matter what happens. Throughout the competition, we have had good moments and bad moments and we have been able to react and again it is up to us to react again.

"All the games are the biggest games of our careers, this is how we approach it."

Forest have not played in Europe's elite competition since the 1980/81 season, when they were two-time defending champions under former manager Brian Clough.

Nuno said his side, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season, still control their own destiny.

"We are only thinking about Brentford now, that is the only thing we have to consider now in our minds, is to compete against them," he said.

"It's in our hands, that's a big advantage."

After the Brentford game, Forest face Crystal Palace, Leicester, West Ham and end with a match against Chelsea.