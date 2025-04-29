Real Madrid's Rudiger, Mendy Out Injured Until End Of Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury on Tuesday.

Spanish and European champions Madrid also lost Ferland Mendy to a quadriceps injury, with the left-back likely out for at least two months.

Germany centre-back Rudiger was sent off during his team's Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona on Saturday for throwing an object at the referee.

Rudiger is expected to be banned for between four and 12 matches for his outburst in Seville.

"Rudiger underwent surgery today for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee," said Real Madrid in a statement, without specifying the expected length of his absence.

Spanish media reported Rudiger will miss between six and eight weeks during his recovery process.

The 32-year-old may still be able to participate in Real Madrid's Club World Cup campaign this summer in the United States, with the tournament beginning June 14.

Rudiger was substituted in extra-time of Madrid's 3-2 defeat by their arch-rivals, and was sent off after his aggressive protests from the sideline.

Mendy was taken off hurt in the early stages of the final and he is set to miss the Club World Cup.

Madrid said Mendy was diagnosed Tuesday "with a rupture" in his right quadriceps.

The defender was brought straight back into the starting XI to face Barca for his first match in six weeks before hobbling off.

Madrid, second, trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining, with the teams set to meet on May 11 at the Olympic Stadium.

With Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao also sidelined with long-term injuries, Madrid's defence is in poor shape for the run-in.