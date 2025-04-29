Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation's Closure Of Jerusalem Fund And Endowment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns the closure of the Jerusalem Fund and Endowment by the Israeli occupation, considering it a new escalation against the brotherly Palestinian people and their national institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the systematic Israeli policies aimed at Judaizing Jerusalem and undermining the resilience of its Palestinian residents are part of the genocidal war against the Palestinian people. In this context, The Ministry calls upon the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to compel the occupying power to comply with international legitimacy resolutions.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's steadfast and unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.