ALECSO Launches Initiative To Bolster Education In Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) launched on Tuesday an initiative aimed at strengthening the resilience of students and teachers across Palestine, particularly in Gaza, which has suffered extensive destruction to its educational infrastructure as a result of ongoing Israeli aggression since October 2023.



The initiative, carried out in partnership with the Arab League and the Palestinian National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (PNCECS), sets a framework for a roadmap to support Arab universities. It was unveiled during a workshop on digital transformation in Arab universities, held at ALECSO's headquarters in Tunis.



In his opening remarks, ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar announced ALECSO's initiative for strengthening the education sector across Palestine, reaffirming the organization's commitment to safeguarding the right to education and ensuring its continuity despite significant challenges.



He emphasized that the initiative seeks to provide open educational resources, including electronic books, learning platforms, and free training programs. In addition, teacher training programs will be organized to enhance their skills and equip them with modern educational tools. The initiative also aims to contribute to the reconstruction of damaged schools through scholarships, which ALECSO hopes to secure via the Institute of Arab Research and Studies, ensuring that students can continue their education despite the dire conditions.



Ould Amar highlighted that the initiative reflects ALECSO's deep conviction in the crucial role education plays in reinforcing the resilience of the Palestinian people, seeing it as an essential tool for building a better future for the next generation. He stressed ALECSO's unwavering commitment to prioritizing education in Palestine as a key Arab and humanitarian cause.