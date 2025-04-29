Qatar Committed To Supporting Development, Promoting South-South Cooperation: Shura Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting development efforts and promoting South-South cooperation through its global development partnerships and humanitarian initiatives.



This came at the opening session of the third South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum, held over two days in Rabat under the theme "Interregional and intercontinental dialogues in the countries of the South: an essential lever for meeting the new challenges of international cooperation and achieving peace, security, stability and shared development."





HE Dr. Al Sulaiti highlighted Qatar's efforts in supporting developing countries. She pointed to Qatar's development and humanitarian aid contributions, as well as its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in supporting the Accelerator Labs initiative.



Dr. Al Sulaiti also emphasized the role of the Education Above All Foundation, launched by HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, which seeks to ensure access to education for marginalized children, describing investment in human capital as essential to achieving genuine development.





In addition, she referenced Qatar's preparations to host the second World Summit for Social Development in November 2025, a platform to address issues of social justice, the empowerment of vulnerable groups, and the promotion of global solidarity.



HE Dr. Al Sulaiti underlined the importance of digital transformation for supporting development in the Global South, noting that Qatar has become a leading example in leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to drive sustainable growth.



She highlighted Qatar's success in building a cutting-edge digital infrastructure and adopting ambitious national strategies, allowing it to rank among the top countries in technological readiness and innovation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.





Digital progress, she said, plays a crucial role in boosting economic integration among Global South countries and tackling economic, social, and environmental challenges. She called for greater investment in technology and artificial intelligence as a core component of national development strategies.



Addressing the challenges facing the Global South amid accelerating global changes, HE Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed the interconnectedness of developmental, economic, and humanitarian crises, warning that ongoing double standards in the international community undermine the prospects for fair development.



She drew attention to the plight of the Palestinian people under Israeli aggression, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries, and warned that the lack of international accountability for such crimes threatens global peace and raises questions about the effectiveness of international institutions.



Achieving sustainable development, she argued, is impossible without ensuring international justice. Dr. Al Sulaiti called for a stronger role for regional and international parliaments and reforms to the United Nations system to promote fairness and efficiency.



She noted the adoption of two resolutions by the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent regarding the Palestinian issue, calling for a two-state solution. The resolution emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and halting the aggression against Gaza, along with another resolution related to parliamentary strategies to mitigate the effects of conflicts on sustainable development, stressing that they are consistent with the State of Qatar's positions in support of peace and development.



HE Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies focused on self-reliance, closing development gaps, infrastructure investment, unified economic policies, innovation, entrepreneurship, education, and environmental sustainability through green initiatives and partnerships.



In closing, she stressed that achieving the aspirations of the Global South for justice, development, and stability requires strong political will and a shared commitment to collective interests, calling for unified efforts to build a more just and sustainable future.



Separately, the Shura Council participated in a forum session on the role of regional initiatives and dialogues in promoting economic integration and joint development among Global South countries. During the session, HE Shura Council Member Abdullah bin Ali Al Sulaiti outlined Qatar's efforts to support economic integration among countries of the South.



He emphasized that these efforts stem from Qatar's belief in the importance of parliamentary dialogue as a cornerstone for strengthening economic integration and building flexible legislative frameworks that support sustainable development.



Participants at the forum focused on strengthening economic integration and promoting shared development among countries of the Global South, against the backdrop of mounting global economic and developmental challenges.



Discussions also highlighted the importance of activating joint parliamentary action as a key driver for advancing economic integration efforts and expanding frameworks for cooperation among Southern nations.



The forum further emphasized the need to support innovation, facilitate technology transfer between countries of the Global South, and invest in building national capacities and developing human capital, enabling nations to fully leverage the opportunities presented by the technological revolution.



On the sidelines of the forum's opening day, HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, met with HE President of the Chamber of Councillors of Morocco, Mohamed Ould Rachid. During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of the topics discussed at the forum, particularly those related to enhancing South-South cooperation efforts, as well as reviewing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two sides.



Her Excellency also met with President of Chile's Senate, Manuel Jose Ossandon Irarrazabal, and President of the National Congress of Honduras and Chair of the Forum of Central American and Caribbean Countries, Luis Redondo, to explore prospects for strengthened parliamentary coordination.