Pilgrims Begin Arriving In The Holy Lands In Preparation For Performing Hajj Rituals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madinah: The first pilgrims have begun arriving in the Holy Lands of Saudi Arabia in preparation for this year's Hajj pilgrimage. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received around 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad, India, today.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed that the necessary preparations have been completed to receive the pilgrims at various entry points, providing all necessary services, facilities, and amenities to ensure their safety and facilitate their performance of the rituals with the utmost comfort and peace of mind, from the moment they arrive in the Holy Land until their departure.



The authorities responsible for serving the pilgrims announced the implementation of operational plans to ensure the smooth flow of the pilgrims and facilitate their transportation to the designated accommodations in Madinah and Makkah. They also provide all required health and guidance services, reflecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to serve pilgrims and enable them to perform the rituals with ease and safety.

The 2024 Hajj season recorded over 1.833 million pilgrims, including 1.611 million who arrived from outside the Kingdom via its various land, sea, and airports. This season was described as exceptional, as it saw a heavy reliance on smart applications to handle pilgrims and manage crowds.